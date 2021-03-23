House OKs blocking

sale of UA farmland

The state House of Representatives on Monday approved a bill to prohibit the University of Arkansas System's Division of Agriculture from selling about half of the acreage at its research farm in St. Francis County to a private entity.

Approved 88-1 without debate, House Bill 1694 now goes to the Senate.

Sponsored by Rep. Steve Hollowell, R-Forrest City, HB1694 would scuttle plans by the UA to sell some 6,300 acres of its Pine Tree Research Station to Lobo Farms LLC.

The UA agreed last year to sell the land for about $17 million, plus an endowment of $1 million for research into animal and wetlands conservation. The UA has said $5 million of the proceeds would go toward construction of the Northeast Rice Research and Extension Center near Jonesboro.

The 6,300 acres are wet, wooded and not conducive to row-crop research conducted elsewhere at the station. The land has been open to the public for decades. The sale requires approval of the U.S. Congress because of deed restrictions placed on the UA's purchase of the land in 1960 from the U.S. Forest Service.

HB1694 would permit the sale to a nonprofit entity that would keep the land open to public use.

-- Stephen Steed

Walmart stores get

online apparel brand

Walmart Inc. has introduced its online fashion brand Eloquii into 100 stores, including one in Bentonville, with plans to expand into more later this year.

Under the label Eloquii Elements, designed for women who wear sizes 14 to 28, Walmart said it's moving the brand into stores to increase its apparel assortment. Eloquii joins Walmart's Terra & Sky private label brand to offer more size-inclusive fashions for women.

Eloquii's spring collection of dresses, tops and pants debuted in stores last week, Walmart said, and its summer collection will go into an additional 100 stores.

The move is one of many the Bentonville-based retailer has made recently to raise its fashion profile.

Walmart acquired Eloquii in late 2018. Although the retailer has since sold off some brands, it has held on to Eloquii.

-- Serenah McKay

State index loses

7.78, ends at 590.29

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Monday at 590.29, down 7.78.

"U.S. stocks finished higher on Monday, after last week's selloff, particularly in technology stocks sparked by surging bond yields and a growing concern over rising inflation and interest rates as investors shift some of their holdings into more defensive names," said Chris Harkins, managing director at Raymond James & Associates.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.