NWA fishing report

Beaver Lake

White bass and striped bass are biting on the south end of Beaver Lake and moving into the tributaries.

Reese Jones at Hook, Line and Sinker in Rogers said striper fishing is good with brood minnows. White bass are biting minnows, but can also be caught with white Rooster Tails and white crappie jigs. The best fishing is from Hickory Creek park upstream into the White and War Eagle tributaries.

Black bass fishing has improved. Bass are hitting jerk baits, Alabama rigs and crank baits. For crappie, try the War Eagle arm with jigs or minnows five to 10 feet deep. Average surface water temperature is in the low 50s.

Beaver tailwater

Guide Austin Kennedy reports good trout fishing. The best baits are various brands of trout dough bait. Try a small spoon coated with Pautzke Firegel. Deep holes are good places to fish. The area between Parker Bend and Spider Creek has been productive.

Lake Fayetteville

David Powell at the lake office said crappie are being caught from the public fishing dock with jigs or minnows four feet deep. Black bass are hitting white Rooster Tails. Use cut bait for catfish.

Lake Sequoyah

Mike Carver at the lake office said black bass to 5 pounds and larger have been caught recently. Try plastic worms, crank baits or spinner baits in shallow water. Crappie are biting minnows or small crank baits.

Bella Vista

Chip Wiseman at Hook, Line and Sinker in Bella Vista said crappie are biting at lakes Ann, Windsor and Loch Lomond. Use minnows or 2-inch Keitech swim baits in shad colors. Use a jig and pig for black bass at any Bella Vista lake.

Try for trout at Lake Brittany on Power Bait or Gulp bait. Red and gold spoons may work.

Swepco Lake

Kenny Stroud in Siloam Springs recommends fishing for black bass at Swepco Lake with soft plastic lures. Bass are biting small or large lures. Try top-water lures at dawn, dusk and on cloudy days.

Illinois River

Stroud recommends fishing for black bass with small jerk baits, grubs or tube baits. Fishing is best in clear, low water. If the river is high and muddy, wait for another day.

Eastern Oklahoma

The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation said catfish at Grand Lake are biting fair on liver and cut bait. Crappie fishing is good with hair jigs or minnows. Black bass fishing is slow.

At Lake Eucha, fishing is fair for black bass, catfish and crappie. Try Alabama rigs or jerk baits for black bass. Go with liver or cut bait for catfish. Use jigs, minnows or spoons for crappie.

At Lake Tenkiller, crappie fishing is good with minnows, jigs or in-line spinners. Black bass are biting fair on plastic worms, crank baits or jig and pigs.

Table Rock Lake

Focused Fishing Guide Service said black bass are biting swim baits worked along the bottom eight to 15 feet deep along main-lake rock and gravel points.

Fish swim baits on the bottom on clear days. Work them higher off the bottom on cloudy or windy days. A jig and pig is also good to use along points. Try an Alabama rig around submerged timber or docks.