Opening delayed for some Beaver campsites

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will open some of its most popular Beaver Lake parks for the season April 1.

Opening of certain camping areas at Prairie Creek, Horseshoe Bend and Dam Site River parks will be delayed because contracts to clean restrooms and other facilities have not been awarded.

The following areas will remain closed until contract cleaning services can be provided: Dam Site River sites 38-59 (this is the Parker Bend camping loop), Prairie Creek park sites 90-112 and Horseshoe Bend park sites 126-188.

Park ranger staff will perform daily cleanings of facilities in addition to their normal duties in order to provide limited cleaning services in the areas that reopen.

Visitors with reservations in the closed areas will be given the option to cancel their reservation and receive a full refund or to keep the reservation in place. If the campsite reopens before their arrival date, visitors will be able to camp on their reserved campsite.

If the campsite does not reopen before the first day of their reservation, the reservation will be canceled and a full refund will be processed.

For questions, contact the Beaver Lake Project Office in Rogers, 479-636-1210.