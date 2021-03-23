Oregon returns strong, punts Iowa

INDIANAPOLIS -- Oregon wove its way through a pandemic-altered season filled with injuries, pauses and uncertainty to win a conference title.

When another kink surfaced in the NCAA Tournament, the resilient, adaptable Ducks shook it off and soared.

Off to another Sweet 16.

Chris Duarte scored 23 points and Oregon showed no signs of rust after a long layoff, beating No. 2 seed Iowa 95-80 on Monday to reach the Sweet 16 for the fourth time in the past five NCAA Tournaments.

"The guys fought through it, they stayed together," Oregon Coach Dana Altman said. "I'm proud of the way they responded."

The seventh-seeded Ducks (21-6) were put in an unprecedented spot, advancing to the West Region's second round without playing a game. Virginia Commonwealth's multiple positive covid-19 tests took care of that, leaving Oregon with a nine-day break since losing in the Pac-12 Tournament semifinals.

Oregon's offense hummed like it was fresh off the line once the ball went up, kicking off the NCAA Tournament's first Monday of second-round games with a masterpiece.

The Ducks shot 56% and hit 11 three-pointers. LJ Figueroa hit five threes while scoring 21 points and Will Richardson added 19 points in an offensive domination.

"We just said keep our foot on the gas," Duarte said. "We did and it was a lot of fun."

The Ducks' sweet offensive movements left the Hawkeyes (22-9) flailing, one game short of the Sweet 16 for the fourth time under Fran McCaffery.

Luka Garza played like a two-time All-American, bulling in for three-point plays, hitting mid-range jumpers and dropping in the occasional three. He capped his stellar college career by tying the Iowa NCAA Tournament record with 36 points and grabbing nine rebounds before receiving a nice ovation from the limited crowd allowed in Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

Joe Wieskamp added 17 points, but the rest of the Hawkeyes weren't of much help to the big fella, sending them out of the bracket early with other top seeds Illinois, Ohio State and Texas.

"It's heartbreaking, so surreal, it kind of hit me all at once that this is the last time I'll put on this jersey and that hurts a lot," Garza said. "I feel bad that I wasn't able to lead this team to where it needs to go."

The Ducks went on the attack from Richardson's opening layup and used quick ball movement to set up open looks throughout the first half.

Oregon hit seven threes -- two by Figueroa late -- made 22 of 37 shots and used a 10-0 run to lead 56-46 at halftime despite having three players in foul trouble.

"The shots were falling, the energy was going," Altman said. "Our guys were making plays for each other and we were getting a lot of good looks because the ball was moving."

GONZAGA 87, OKLAHOMA 71

Gonzaga continued to roll behind a career-high 30 points and 13 rebounds from Drew Timme as the top-seeded Bulldogs beat No. 8 seed Oklahoma.

Gonzaga (28-0) won its 32nd consecutive game dating to last season, passing its first real test of the NCAAs in the Bulldogs' quest to be the first undefeated champion since Indiana 45 years ago.

The Bulldogs easily dispatched Norfolk State in the first round, but the Sooners were the first power conference opponent for Gonzaga since it embarrassed Virginia in late December.

It didn't matter all that much. Oklahoma became the 25th consecutive team the Bulldogs beat by double digits -- although the Sooners fought valiantly to keep it from becoming a blowout.

The Bulldogs advanced to their sixth consecutive Sweet 16 and will next face Creighton in the West Region.

Austin Reaves (Cedar Ridge) scored 27 points for Oklahoma (16-11).

Timme, sporting a handlebar mustache, was 9-of-12 shooting and 12 of 14 at the free-throw line. Corey Kispert and Jalen Suggs added 16 points each for Gonzaga.

CREIGHTON 72, OHIO 58

Marcus Zegarowski scored 20 points to help Creighton beat Ohio, securing the program's first trip to the round of 16 in 47 years.

Damien Jefferson added 15 points for the fifth-seeded Bluejays (22-8). They had a cold opening few minutes before the offense -- and Zegarowski in particular -- got rolling with a strong performance that built a double-digit lead by halftime against an upstart trying to spring a second consecutive tournament upset.

The last time Creighton made it to the regional semifinals, it was 1974 and the tournament field had 25 teams.

Zegarowski finished 7 for 16 from the field with four three-pointers.

Dwight Wilson III scored 12 points to lead Ohio (17-8), the Mid-American Conference champion.