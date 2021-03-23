Little Rock park shooting spurs call for youth events

Little Rock Ward 6 City Director Doris Wright is calling for an increase to the city's park programs for youths after a shooting in Murray Park on Sunday.

Wright said a lack of structure for youths during the pandemic has given way to an increase in violence in the city. The shooting in Murray Park was the second shooting in a city park in just over a week.

"I've been talking with the city manager and trying to get some structured programming in place in the parks in my ward for this summer," Wright said. "Because if we are having this now when people start getting back out, I am fearful of more violence."

Wright said she submitted a plan to City Manager Bruce Moore to have organized events for youth in the parks in her ward where staff will attend and police can patrol.

After the shooting, Wright blamed the covid-19 pandemic, which has canceled many after-school activities for kids, and outdated programs for youth for a "trend" in increased violence in the city.

"Youth violence is a trend in the city," Wright said. "And the program models that we use to address youth violence are based upon what we did in the 1990s and I don't think they're effective for what we are experiencing now."

Police have yet to make an arrest in the shooting in Murray Park, a spokesman for Little Rock police said.

The shooting occurred after a man with an AK-47 opened fire at 5900 Rebseman Park Road, according to police.

A witness, interviewed by police, said a male in khaki pants with an AK-47 approached and shot a gray Chevrolet sedan, and a man from the back of the Chevrolet returned fire.

A male was transported to a nearby restaurant and then to nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The incident happened after people were caravanning the park, according to Little Rock Police spokesman Mark Edwards.

Caravanning, or loitering in cars in groups of 10 or more, has been banned in the city since last April. Caravanning is often associated with drag racing or burnouts and has been linked to violence in the city.

The shooting in Murray Park comes about a week after a 10-year-old girl was shot and killed in Boyle Park.