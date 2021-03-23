Police: Little Rock man, 24, shot outside residence

A Little Rock man was shot outside a residence Friday afternoon, police said.

Officers responded to a call about shots fired Friday afternoon around 3:08 p.m. at 9224 W. 46th St.

Upon arrival, officers located Thomas Price, 24, on the front porch suffering from an apparent gunshot wound in the thigh area, according to an incident report.

Further assessment revealed Price was also shot in the buttocks area, the report stated.

Price was transported to Baptist Health Medical Center for treatment, according to authorities.

A second man who was on scene at the time of the incident told officers that Price had just been dropped off at his house and the men were outside his vehicle while he was cleaning it, the report states.

The witness said a white Audi SUV came westbound down 46th Street and opened fire on the men, police said. He told officers the man in the vehicle continued to shoot, before the vehicle came to a stop in front of 4602 Bowers St., police said.

The passenger of that vehicle got out of the car, began walking towards the men and continued to shoot, according to the report.

The second man was not injured by gunfire, but sustained an injury while jumping over a chain link fence while trying to get away from the shooter, the report states.

A neighbor told officers they had surveillance video of the suspect’s vehicle, a white Audi SUV, with dark tint and rims with possible paper tags, which turned south on Foster Street and west on Colonel Glenn Road, according to the report.

There is no further information at this time.