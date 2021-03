A man was reportedly robbed outside a Little Rock nightclub Sunday, police said.

The man reported to police he was robbed around 5 a.m. while leaving Discovery nightclub, 1021 Jessie Road, according to an incident report.

He told officers another man threw him to the ground, got on top of him, and hit him in the face with closed fists, the report states.

The man told officers he lost consciousness and his wallet with his credit card was stolen, police said.