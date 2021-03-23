PREP BASEBALL: Bentonville takes series opener from West

CENTERTON -- Luke Stamps was impressive enough in a relief performance last week that Bentonville High coach Todd Abbott decided to see what the junior right-hander could do in a starting role.

Stamps and two relievers combined for a two-hitter Monday afternoon as the Tigers claimed a 7-2 victory over Bentonville West in the first of a two-game series between the 6A-West Conference rivals.

"Luke Stamps has been throwing the ball really well," Abbott said. "He did such a great job that we wanted to get him back out there, and he did another great job throwing strikes.

"Every game is important now, and Luke did what he has done all year. He pounded the strike zone, and we were able to put some runs behind him."

Stamps threw 74 pitches in four-plus innings and allowed just one hit while striking out five. Bentonville (5-2, 1-2) already had staked him to a 6-1 lead by the time he left the game after West (7-5, 1-2) loaded the bases with an error and two walks.

Arnold, however, took over and kept the damage to a minimum as the Wolverines scored only once off a fielder's choice by Landon Griggs.

"We're very anemic at the plate right now," West coach Chip Durham said. "We have to figure some things out. Hats off to their two guys. Stamps and Arnold threw strikes and had their secondary pitch.

"The tale of the day is when you have a passed ball, and it bounces back and goes straight to the pitcher. He then tags our guy at the plate. That's what kind of day it was going to be, but that's baseball."

Meanwhile, Bentonville's top of the batting order set the tone. The combination of Payton Allen, Peyton Gorman, Arnold and Ty Riley combined for seven hits, six runs scored and five RBIs.

Gorman gave the Tigers the lead for good when his double to right drove in Allen, who led off the game with a walk, then Gorman scored off an error after he stole third base. He later added a single to drive in Allen again and made it a 3-0 game in the third.

"We had a lot of guys on base," Abbott said. "Our top two guys were on base seven times, and that's good. When your top two guys are on base seven different times, you have a good chance of putting runs on the scoreboard."

Riley also drove in two runs for Bentonville, which returns the favor and hosts West to complete the two-game conference series this afternoon.