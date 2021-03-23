Push for D.C. statehood begins in Congress

WASHINGTON -- Supporters of the District of Columbia's quest for statehood believe the time is right to bring this long-simmering and racially charged issue to fruition. But Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser's clashes with Republicans at a House hearing Monday made clear that the issue is far from settled, even with Democrats controlling the presidency and Congress.

With a new statehood bill working its way through Congress, outnumbered Republicans are marshaling their defenses -- complaining about a Democratic power play, claiming statehood was never the intention of the country's Founding Fathers, and insisting that Congress doesn't even have the right to grant statehood to the District of Columbia.

Statehood would allow the District two senators and a fully voting member of the House. The District of Columbia historically votes Democratic. Currently it has one long-serving nonvoting delegate, Eleanor Holmes Norton, who wrote the bill and says she has overwhelming support for it in the House.

"We dare to believe that D.C. statehood is on the horizon," Norton said.

Bowser spent much of Monday's four-hour hearing by the House oversight committee in a series of sometimes-pointed exchanges with an array of Republican committee members.

Rep. Jody Hice, R-Ga., repeatedly interrupted Bowser's answers, at one point saying, "You completely answered my question, so please don't continue."

Rep. Glenn Grothman, R-Wis., also interrupted Bowser's responses, then told the committee chair he would change the subject because "she won't answer this."

Bowser heatedly replied, "SHE is happy to answer your question."

Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-Ga., sought to subvert the District's "taxation without representation" slogan that adorns local license plates. He asked Bowser if District residents would be OK with the current situation if they didn't have to pay federal taxes -- similar to the residents of Puerto Rico or American Samoa.

"The District is proud to pay its fair share of taxes," she said. "We're not trying to shirk our responsibilities."

Monday's contentious hearing provided a preview of a debate that may come to dominate the national political discourse.

Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., a committee member, noted that although the District of Columbia is no longer majority-Black, at 46%, it would immediately become the blackest state in the country. "D.C. statehood is a racial-justice issue," she said.

Republicans on the panel leaned heavily on the testimony of Zack Smith, a legal fellow with the Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank. Smith said Congress does have the authority to admit new states, but in his analysis this authority would be irrelevant for the unique case of Washington since the federal district was described and created in Article 1 of the Constitution itself. Therefore, Smith argued, the normal congressional route to statehood is invalid and could be achieved only through a constitutional amendment.

Smith also argued that the Founding Fathers never wanted statehood for the District and always intended it to be a federal district under congressional oversight "to preserve the safety and security of the federal government."

Washington has long chafed under its relationship with Congress, which has the power to essentially veto or alter any local laws.

Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser, testifies at the House Oversight and Reform Committee hearing, on D.C. statehood, Monday, March 22, 2021, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Caroline Brehman/Pool via CQ Roll Call)

Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton, D-D.C., left, talks with Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser, before the start of the House Oversight and Reform Committee hearing, Monday, March 22, 2021 on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Caroline Brehman/Pool via CQ Roll Call)