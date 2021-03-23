Retiree bill fails in vote by panel

Legislation that would reduce the early retirement penalty for members of the Arkansas Teacher Retirement System who worked during the covid-19 emergency failed to clear the Legislature's Joint Committee on Public Retirement and Social Security Programs on Monday in a split voice vote.

In addition, the committee recommended that the state House of Representatives and Senate approve bills that would expand the Arkansas Public Employees Retirement System's board of trustees by four members, to 13, and allow a system member to participate in the system's deferred retirement plan for up to 10 years rather than up to a seven-year period.

These actions came on the 71st day of the Legislature's regular session.

Members of the Arkansas Teacher Retirement System are currently eligible for regular retirement at age 60 with five years of service or at any age with 28 years of service, actuary Jody Carreiro said in a letter to the committee. Members who have more than 25 years of service and are less than 60 years old may elect early retirement with a reduction in their benefits. That reduction is, in effect, 10% per year before regular retirement eligibility, he said.

House Bill 1169, by Rep. David Tollett, R-Lexa, would decrease this early retirement reduction for members from 10% to 5%, Carreiro said. If enacted, the measure would be called the "Public School Employees Heroes Act."

The enhanced early retirement benefit would be provided to a working member who is an employee of a public school, has attained a full year of service credit for the 2020-21 school year, has a total of 27 or more years of actual and reciprocal service and is not eligible for regular retirement, Carreiro said.

Tollett said 67,000 public school employees "have fought on the front line this entire year [amid the covid-19 pandemic] trying to run dual education systems, while providing as much normalcy for students as possible."

"This front-line battle for Arkansas' future has come with a price" for public school employees, he said, including lost pay from being required to quarantine multiple times and the deaths of about 39 public school employees as a result of the virus.

"As you can imagine in any war zone, public school employees are tired, morale is at an all-time low and some are just simply trying to survive," Tollett said.

He said the legislation would improve the morale of the public school employees, allow employees who are forced to retire because of the virus and who have incurred huge medical bills to keep about $150 a month to help pay these bills, and incentivize public school employees to stick around amid a shortage of educators.

Carreiro projected the bill would increase the system's unfunded liabilities by about $10 million, increasing the system's projected payoff period for the unfunded liabilities by about three months, from 27 years to 27.25 years.

As of June 30, the system's unfunded liabilities totaled $4.34 billion with a projected payoff period of 27 years, according to system actuary Gabriel, Roeder, Smith & Co. Unfunded liabilities are the amount by which a system's liabilities exceed the actuarial value of its assets. Actuaries often compare the projected payoff period for unfunded liabilities to a mortgage on a home.

The system's investments are now valued at about $20 billion, system Director Clint Rhoden said afterward.

Tollett said: "I wish with this new round of federal aid the expense could be covered, where there would be no cost to Arkansas Teacher Retirement."

But committee co-Chairman Rep. Les Warren, R-Hot Springs, said that "my big concern here is the cost to the system."

"We have worked so hard here to reduce the unfunded liability for our systems, and here we are increasing it by $10 million, which I know is [the maximum]," he said. "Our goal has been to reduce that so that we can better assure that we can pay teachers their retirement for as long as they are retired."

Warren questioned how the Legislature could increase the unfunded liabilities and continue to improve the system.

"What will be the effect of teacher retirement when people just simply walk away after this incredibly [difficult] year?" Tollett responded. "I would make an appeal that in the next year round of funding that we are receiving from the federal government that this cost be covered for Arkansas Teacher Retirement where this benefit can be provided for teachers and Arkansas Teacher Retirement would not be hit with this cost."

Sen. Linda Chesterfield, D-Little Rock, asked whether Tollett would consider amending an appropriation bill so "we could consider taking it out of [federal] CARES money that is supposed to come into the state."

CARES refers to the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act signed by then-President Donald Trump in March 2020.

Tollett said he was open to considering that option.

Rhoden told lawmakers that "we have had a good year [with investment gains] this year, and thank goodness we have had a good year, but it offsets a couple of bad years."

"This would be a different story if we were 100% funded, but we are not," he said. "This [bill] takes just a little bit in the wrong direction, and that's the ATRS' only opposition to this."

BILLS GAIN SUPPORT

In other action, the committee recommended approval of House Bill 1283, by Warren, that would increase the number of Arkansas Public Employees Retirement System trustees from nine to 13.

Under current state law, the governor appoints three state employees and three non-state employees to the board, which also includes the state auditor, state treasurer and secretary of the Department of Finance and Administration.

The bill would require the three non-state employee trustees to include at least one county judge and at least one mayor.

The four new trustees would be required to be retired members of the system.

The bill would require a retired former state employee to be appointed to the board by the executive director of the Arkansas State Employees Association and approved by the association's board of directors; a retired former county employee to be appointed by the executive director of the Association of Arkansas Counties and approved by the association's board of directors; a retired former municipal employee to be appointed by the executive director of the Arkansas Municipal League and approved by the league's executive committee; and a retired law enforcement officer to be appointed by Senate president pro tempore and House speaker.

Warren said the bill was "born" as a result of legislators' discussions after the committee heard in meetings across the state in the fall of 2019 that Arkansas Public Employees system members were "feeling as though they did not have representation or a good way to ascertain information or get questions answered."

Asked if he had any objections to the legislation, Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Monday in a written statement that "I am still reviewing the bill."

The committee also endorsed House Bill 1281, by Warren, that would allow members of the Arkansas Public Employees Retirement System to participate in the system's deferred retirement plan for up to 10 years, an increase from the current limit of seven years.

Members of the Arkansas Teacher Retirement System can participate in that system's deferred retirement plan for up to 10 years, Warren said afterward.

Amid the covid-19 pandemic, "we have been unable to really have interviews, and my deal is why are we booting good employees if they want stay?" he said. "We don't do that with teachers, so let's at least give APERS the same benefit we give teachers to allow them to stay in the system. And right now, I think we are coming up on some good employees that are not going be able to stay in [under current law]. Let's let them stay in."