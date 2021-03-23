Siblings rank Hogs high on their lists

The University of Arkansas men's basketball program is looking to land forward Aidan Shaw for the 2022 class, and the women's program is hoping for good news three years later from his sister Aubrey.

Aidan, 6-8, 190 pounds, of Stilwell (Kan.) Blue Valley has 16 scholarship offers from schools like Arkansas, Texas, Kansas, Kansas State, Southern Cal, Iowa State, Vanderbilt and others, while Aubrey, 6-1 is an eighth-grade guard from Overland Trail Middle School with offers from Arkansas, Kansas State, Oklahoma, Louisville, Kansas and Vanderbilt.

Aidan watched Coach Eric Musselman and the Hogs defeat Texas Tech 68-66 to advance to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 1996.

"Coach said they like to 'D' up on one side, and he then gives them some freedom on the offensive side, and I could see it when they when they were playing, so that's what I really paid attention when I was watching," Aidan said.

Aidan said the Razorbacks deserved to advance.

"The team played really hard," he said. "It's fun watching them."

Aubrey is liking her talks with Arkansas women's Coach Mike Neighbors and assistant Pauline Love.

"It's pretty cool," she said. "Neighbors is a really nice coach, and I also like Coach Love as well. I like to talk to them and they're easy to talk to and reach out to talk."

The ability to communicate with coaches with ease is priority for her.

"I think it's pretty important to be able to communicate with coaches or anyone in general so see if you can connect," Aubrey said. "Because a place I want to go to is somewhere I feel like I can fit in. Kind of like a second family I guess."

Aidan averaged 19.6 points, 8.1 rebounds, 3.5 block shots, 1.6 assists and 1.1 steals while shooting 55% from two-point range, 35% from beyond the three-point line and 79% from the free-throw line as a junior.

Nothing But Net Magazine's Van Coleman, who has been scouting high school talent since 1976, has seen Aidan play about 15 times the past two years and believes he's a top 25 prospect nationally.

"He's very mature on the court, smart high basketball IQ, excellent athlete who can take it off the boards and run the break," said Coleman, who's on the McDonald's All-American and Naismith Player of the Year selection committees. "Has the range to three. Creates off the dribble and can isolate and get to the rim against most wings in the country.

"I have him rated higher than anybody else because I've seen him more than anybody else. I do not understand why he's rated in the 60s by most people when I have him at number 22. He's a 4-star plus."

Aidan said he's in communication with Musselman every day or every other day.

"We stay in contact, and we talk about the games, or I'll tell them congratulations after they win," Aidan said.

Arkansas' offense and coaching staff are the main selling points.

"I talk about it a lot with their coaches," Aidan said of the Hogs' offense. "I like the coaching staff. They stay in contact with me and we have some good chemistry going. I know they have player development."

Aubrey has been impressed with Arkansas' effort and the way they play.

"I like the style of play they have," she said. "Just watching them is fun."

She averaged about 16 points, 10 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 blocks a game while playing up for Kansas City based Eclipse 17-under during July-September. Arkansas senior guard Chelsea Dungee was recently named a third-team All-American by The Associated Press.

"She's a player," Aubrey said. "She's a monster. She's really good."

Arkansas had signature wins this season against No. 3 Connecticut and No. 4 Baylor.

"They were on for both games," Aubrey said. "They're just good teammates to each other."

Arkansas ended the season with a 19-9 record on Monday after being upset by Wright State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Hogs look to be in the running for Aidan.

"Arkansas is a nice program," Aidan said. "They're up there for me, so I'm keeping them in mind."

Aidan and Aubrey are looking to visit schools once the NCAA lifts the dead period.

