GYMNASTICS

Razorbacks selected for Tuscaloosa Regional

The University of Arkansas gymnastics team was selected for the NCAA Tuscaloosa Regional as the No. 10 seed, the NCAA announced Monday.

Arkansas was selected to Session I of the Tuscaloosa Regional, which will begin competition at 1 p.m. Central on April 2. The Razorbacks will begin the session on bars.

Joining the Razorbacks in Session I will be 2021 SEC champion Alabama, No. 19 Iowa and No. 20 Iowa State.

In Session II will be No. 2 Oklahoma, No. 15 Auburn, No. 23 Missouri and either Eastern Michigan or Maryland, who will compete in a play-in April 1.

The regional features competition with two sessions of four teams each with the top two scoring teams from each session advancing to the third round. The final round of competition will be April 3, with the top two from the final competition qualifying to nationals.

The national championships will take place April 16-17 at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth.

BASEBALL

UAPB-UALR called off

Today's meeting between the University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff and the University of Arkansas at Little Rock was canceled Monday due to covid-19 protocols within the UAPB program. The Golden Lions and Trojans remain scheduled to play at 3 p.m. March 30 at UALR's Gary Hogan Field.

Issues related to covid-19 postponed the final two games of UAPB's home series against Prairie View A&M following Friday's 5-2 loss to the visiting Panthers. The Golden Lions (2-10) are scheduled to play Southern on Friday in the opening game of the Lone Star Diamond Classic in Frisco, Texas.

The Trojans (9-7) are set to travel to one-loss Southern Illinois for a weekend series beginning Friday night. UALR will enter winners of four consecutive games following a three-game game sweep over Sun Belt West Division preseason favorites Texas State.

-- Eli Lederman

FOOTBALL

Two UAPB players honored

University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff quarterback Skyler Perry and linebacker Isaac Peppers were honored by the Southwestern Athletic Conference on Monday.

Perry, a junior, earned the league's co-offensive player of the week award, while Peppers, also a junior, was named the conference's defensive player of the week.

Perry completed 18 of 30 passes for 346 yards and 4 touchdowns in the Golden Lions' 48-21 victory at Grambling State on Saturday.

Peppers recorded 10 tackles, including 2 for a loss, along with 2 sacks and 2 forced fumbles against Grambling.

UAPB will play its first home game of the spring season at 7 p.m. Saturday against Alabama State at Simmons Bank Field in Pine Bluff.

SOFTBALL

UCA's Engelkes earns award

University of Central Arkansas sophomore designated player Jaylee Engelkes was named the Southland Conference's hitter of the week Monday.

Engelkes, of Greenbrier, went 6 for 8 in three games against Abilene Christian. She hit a home run and had 3 doubles as well as driving in 8 runs and drawing 3 walks.

Through 11 games this season, Engelkes is hitting .500 with 2 home runs and 12 RBI.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services