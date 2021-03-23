Forecasters: Storms to bring chance for severe weather starting Wednesday

A storm system moving into Arkansas is expected to bring a chance for severe weather Wednesday night into Thursday, including large hail, strong winds and tornadoes, according to the National Weather Service.

Wednesday night, the greatest chance for severe storms will be over southeastern parts of the state, the briefing states, with the primary hazard being large and damaging hail, according to a briefing by the weather service.

On Thursday, thunderstorm coverage could expand to include Central, eastern and southeastern Arkansas, the briefing states. Forecasters said all severe hazards will be possible Thursday, including damaging winds and hail and several tornadoes.