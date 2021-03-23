Sections
Forecasters: Storms to bring chance for severe weather starting Wednesday

by Brianna Kwasnik | Today at 12:05 p.m.
Forecasts for Wednesday from the National Weather Service show portions of the southern half of Arkansas is expected to be at risk of severe weather, this National Weather Service graphic shows.

A storm system moving into Arkansas is expected to bring a chance for severe weather Wednesday night into Thursday, including large hail, strong winds and tornadoes, according to the National Weather Service.

Wednesday night, the greatest chance for severe storms will be over southeastern parts of the state, the briefing states, with the primary hazard being large and damaging hail, according to a briefing by the weather service.

On Thursday, thunderstorm coverage could expand to include Central, eastern and southeastern Arkansas, the briefing states. Forecasters said all severe hazards will be possible Thursday, including damaging winds and hail and several tornadoes.

This National Weather Service graphic shows much of Arkansas is expected to be at risk for severe weather on Thursday.
This National Weather Service graphic shows much of Arkansas is expected to be at risk for severe weather on Thursday.
