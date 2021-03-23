WATCH LIVE: Governor to give 1:15 p.m. update on legislative session, covid response

Gov. Asa Hutchinson will provide an update on Arkansas' legislative session and the state's covid-19 response starting at 1:15 p.m.

The total number of coronavirus cases reported in Arkansas was at 328,707 Tuesday morning, according to a state website. The death toll remained at 5,544.

Thus far, Arkansas has received or been allocated 1,668,240 doses of vaccines. Of those, 959,791 shots have been given, state health officials said.

