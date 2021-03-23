Sections
WATCH LIVE: Governor to give 1:15 p.m. update on legislative session, covid response

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 11:24 a.m.
FILE -- Gov. Asa Hutchinson discusses a chart showing the number of new Covid-19 cases in the state during a press conference on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at the State Capitol in Little Rock. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Thomas Metthe)

Gov. Asa Hutchinson will provide an update on Arkansas' legislative session and the state's covid-19 response starting at 1:15 p.m.

The total number of coronavirus cases reported in Arkansas was at 328,707 Tuesday morning, according to a state website. The death toll remained at 5,544.

Thus far, Arkansas has received or been allocated 1,668,240 doses of vaccines. Of those, 959,791 shots have been given, state health officials said.

Check back to watch the live video.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to view » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RLMsnViZXFw]

