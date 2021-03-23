Wolverines help Big Ten's cause

INDIANAPOLIS -- What the Big Ten needed was someone, anyone, to start playing like it came from the Big Ten.

Michigan did the trick.

Longer, taller and deeper than LSU, the top-seeded Wolverines slowly wore down the Tigers. They got 21 points each from Eli Brooks and Chauntee Brown Jr., in a roller-coaster 86-78 victory that salvaged some hope for the hurting conference at the NCAA Tournament.

Seven of nine teams from the conference had departed before Coach Juwan Howard brought Michigan (22-4) to the court for its second-round game in the East region. Brooks said nobody focused on it in the Wolverines locker room.

And though they can't undo what's happened to the rest of the conference, that Big Ten seasoning came in handy in this one -- a game Michigan trailed in by nine early and had to fight to stay in range.

"That's the test of the Big Ten, honestly," Brooks said. "We get tested every night."

In a game full of big runs, the Wolverines used the biggest -- 14-1 over the decisive stretch midway through the second half -- to pull away and save face for a conference that has mostly tanked these four days in Indianapolis.

The Wolverines moved on to their fourth straight Sweet 16, where they'll play No. 4 Florida State next weekend. Michigan will be the best chance left for a conference that has already seen another 1 seed (Illinois), a 2 (Ohio State) and a 4 (Purdue) hit the highway.

After the Wolverines took a one-point lead into halftime, this game had massive momentum swings: an 8-0 run early for LSU; a 10-0 streak for Michigan; another 5-0 run for the Tigers.

"They're a tremendous, tremendous team," LSU Coach Will Wade said. "Coach Howard and their staff, their offensive execution, the way they moved, the way they guard, they're a very, very good team. They're going to be an extremely tough out for anybody."

Brown, the 6-foot-5 guard, did the most-lasting damage, making six free throws and a three-pointer during the decisive stretch that gave the Wolverines a 72-64 lead with 5:55 left.

Then it was 7-1 freshman Hunter Dickenson (12 points, 11 rebounds) and 6-9 projected first-round NBA pick Franz Wagner (15 and seven) who shut down LSU with defense.

LSU's Cameron Thomas went from lighting up Michigan to barely being able to get a shot off. He finished with 30 points but it took 23 shots, and he went 3 for 10 in the second half.

One of the misses came on a rejection underneath by Dickenson, and moments later, Javonte Smart suffered the same fate. His 27 points kept LSU in range in the second half, but Wagner rejected him underneath at the end of that stretch.

The Tigers (19-10) finished shooting 39% from the floor, and didn't have many answers on the other end. Michigan shot 53% and made 10 of 25 three-pointers.

FLORIDA STATE 71, COLORADO 53

Anthony Polite scored a career-high 22 points and No. 4 seed Florida State pulled away in the second half to beat Colorado 71-53 and advance to the Sweet 16 for the third straight NCAA Tournament.

Polite had never scored more than 15 points in a game, but the junior made 8 of 12 shots, including 4 of 7 three-pointers. Florida State (18-6) will next face Michigan, which knocked out the Seminoles in the 2018 Elite Eight.

Florida State Coach Leonard Hamilton -- recovering from a ruptured Achilles tendon -- again wore a boot as he walked the sideline. His Seminoles shot 53% from the field.

D'Shawn Schwartz scored 13 points for fifth-seeded Colorado (23-9), which shot 36% overall. McKinley Wright IV, Colorado's leading scorer for the season with more than 15 points per game, finished with 10 on 4-of-12 shooting. Colorado was seeking its first Sweet 16 trip since 1969.

UCLA 67, ABILENE CHRISTIAN 47

Johnny Juzang scored 17 points and 11th-seeded UCLA carefully brushed off pesky Abilene Christian to become the fifth team to go from the First Four to the Sweet 16.

The Bruins (20-9) meet the winner of Maryland-Alabama in their first regional semifinal appearance since 2017 -- and their first with second-year coach Mick Cronin.

The Bruins were far from spectacular, but their size and athleticism combined with solid execution were more than enough to keep the 14th-seeded Wildcats from springing another upset.

Reserve Mahki Morris led Abilene Christian (24-5) with 22 points. Abilene Christian beat third-seeded Texas for the school's first Division I NCAA victory Saturday.