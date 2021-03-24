8th Circuit panel to re-hear school choice case

The 8th Circuit Court of Appeals has agreed to reconsider a panel's decision that supported a federal judge's decision in December that excused the Hope, Junction City, Lafayette County and Camden Fairview school districts from participating in interdistrict transfers because of conflicts with the districts’ decades-old federal school desegregation obligations.

An 8th U.S. Court of Appeals panel in a 2-1 decision in December upheld a set of lower court decisions. In February, the Arkansas attorney general’s office — on behalf of the state Education Department and the state Board of Education — asked that the full 8th Circuit Court reconsider the case. The state argued that the district court exceeded its remedial authority by granting interdistrict or multischool district relief in what were decades-old intradistrict desegregation court orders and decrees.

The appeals court agreed to a three-judge panel to re-hear the case but not the entire 8th Circuit.

The case stems from a 2019 federal lawsuit in which the four south Arkansas school districts challenged state directives that the school systems permit Public School Choice Act interdistrict student transfers.

The original appeal and now the second hearing before an 8th Circuit panel centers on U.S. District Judge Susan Hickey’s January 2019 decisions to modify the four districts’ federal school desegregation court orders or consent decrees. The modifications to those decisions are meant to exempt the four districts from having to participate in Arkansas Public School Choice Act student transfers.

The state’s School Choice Act, which dates to 1989 but has since undergone several legislative revisions, permits students to attend schools in districts other than the ones in which they reside — unless the receiving district has inadequate space for the transfer student or if a district submits proof to the Education Department that transfers present a genuine conflict with an active desegregation order or desegregation plan that explicitly bars interdistrict transfers.

The four districts initially argued to the state and ultimately to Hickey that allowing their students to cross district lines would result in “white flight.” That “white flight” would put the four school systems in violation of their long-standing desegregation mandates.

In each of her January 2019 orders, Hickey approved modifying the terms of the four districts’ desegregation orders and/or decrees to prohibit segregative interdistrict transfers. The judge did allow for transfers for educational or compassionate purposes, which are to be decided on a case-by-case basis by a school board.

Hickey concluded that the change in state law over time was significant. She also concluded that the districts’ consent decrees were intended to prohibit any racial discrimination from occurring, including racial segregation as the result of student transfers.

Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge and her staff in asking for a new hearing argued that the panel's decision removes limits on a district court’s power to expand the terms of “long-dormant desegregation consent decrees.” “Instead … district courts may now reopen decades-old decrees and bar children — based solely on their race — from exercising school choice under state law and transferring to better performing schools.