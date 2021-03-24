State Capitol news in brief

Committee rejects

train-length limits

The House Public Transportation Committee on Tuesday rejected a bill that would cap the length of trains in Arkansas at 8,500 feet and that was opposed by train operators and businesses.

House Bill 1631, by Rep. Vivian Flowers, D-Pine Bluff, was supported by two union rail workers, who said that increasingly long trains -- some more than 3 miles in length -- pose a hazard to both workers and communities.

Long trains cause gridlock on the state's rails and can block intersections in some areas for hours, threatening medical and fire services, said Gerald Sale, the legislative director for the Transportation Division of the International Association of Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation Workers.

Sale also said longer trains can disrupt radio communications between conductors at the front and rear of the trains and increase the likelihood of derailment.

Rep. Mark Berry, R-Ozark, said he viewed the union's advocacy as self-serving, noting that a length limit would require more trains and thus more workers.

"I see this as more of a jobs-creation initiative by your organization than a safety issue," Berry said.

The bill also drew opposition from the Arkansas State Chamber of Commerce and Union Pacific Railroad, whose representatives said limiting the length of trains violated interstate commerce protected by the U.S. Constitution.

After about an hour of testimony, the committee voted down the bill. Similar legislation failed in 2019 and was referred to interim study.

-- John Moritz

School-restraints

prohibition favored

Legislation to prohibit the use of physical restraints in schools, except in emergency situations, is headed to the Arkansas House after receiving the endorsement of the body's Education Committee.

Sponsor Jimmy Gazaway, a Republican representative from Paragould, said House Bill 1610 codifies existing guidance for schools in the state. Gazaway said the use of physical restraints disproportionately affects students with disabilities.

The legislation would not prevent educators who may need to stop children from running away or from harming themselves or other students from doing so, proponents of the bill said.

-- Rachel Herzog

Voucher-program

measure advances

A bill to expand the scope of a state voucher program to include students from military families narrowly gained the recommendation of the House Education Committee on Tuesday.

House Bill 1446 by Rep. David Ray, R-Maumelle, was sent to the House on an 11-7 roll call vote.

Ray said the bill to expand eligibility for the Succeed Scholarship program "would make the state the most welcoming place for the men and women of our armed forces to call home," while some on the committee said they were concerned about the expansion of a scholarship program originally intended for students with disabilities or foster children with special social and emotional needs.

Ray said children who are now eligible for the Succeed Scholarship would be prioritized, and children from military families would be served with any remaining funds.

The bill and any other legislation to expand the Succeed Scholarship has opposition from Arkansas Advocates for Children and Families, the Arkansas Education Association, the Arkansas Public Policy Panel, and other state and regional civil-rights and education advocacy groups. The organizations on Tuesday sent a letter to the House and Senate leadership calling the program ineffective and an inefficient use of taxpayer dollars.

-- Rachel Herzog

Hunting-class bill

clears House panel

A bill that would allow Arkansas schools to offer hunting as a physical education credit was advanced by the House Education Committee on Tuesday.

The courses would include teaching about firearm safety, said the sponsor, Sen. Trent Garner, R-El Dorado, and schools could choose to use real or disabled firearms.

Some committee members voiced concerns about accidents or violence resulting from bullying with more guns in schools.

Senate Bill 161 was sent to the House for further consideration on a divided voice vote.

-- Rachel Herzog