Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus Cooking The Article Families Core Values Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Computer-room mishap shuts down Senate's day

by Michael R. Wickline | Today at 6:52 a.m.
FILE — The state Capitol is shown in this file photo.

Computer-room problems Tuesday afternoon sent the Arkansas Senate home early and interrupted the House's session.

The Senate canceled two committee meetings that originally were to be held once its daily session ended. The House stopped its session, held committee meetings, and then resumed its session when computers came back up.

Both are now off the rest of the week, a break coinciding with schools' spring breaks. The legislative session resumes Monday.

The computer problem originally was thought to be a fire in the server room, but actually was a refrigerant leak.

Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin, who presides over the Senate, told senators about the server room problem.

"But the bottom line is the server outside this building had a meltdown and it is going to take a while for the backup server to start working," Griffin said. "We are not exactly sure how long, but we can't do anything in terms of computers. ... It could be a while."

Then Senate President Pro Tempore Jimmy Hickey, R-Texarkana, said, "Unless this body objects as a whole, I would say that what we need to do is just go ahead and leave, not have our committee meetings.

"We'll just transfer everything to the calendar to when we come back on Monday," he said in an announcement that drew applause from some senators.

Bureau of Legislative Research Director Marty Garrity said Tuesday afternoon, "While we initially thought it was a fire, it does not appear that there was a fire.

"We believe that there was a [refrigerant] leak in one of the air conditioning units which caused the fire suppression system to activate," she said in a written statement. "When the fire suppression system activated, it caused the servers to shut down."

The server shutdown affected the operations of the House and the Senate voting systems, programs, email and other functions, she said. She said it took the bureau "about 1½ hours to get the servers back up."

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

UNDER THE RADAR: Caddo Hills’ Connor Kincannon
by Richard Davenport
Governor weighs cities' power to mandate masks
by Andy Davis
Veto-override bid falls short in House vote
by Michael R. Wickline, Rachel Herzog
Post office initiative: Up rates, cut hours
by The Washington Post
Pulaski County officials quiz sheriff over spending flagged as 'improper' in audit
by William Sanders
ADVERTISEMENT