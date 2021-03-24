Deaths at 15 in fire at Rohingya camp

COX'S BAZAR, Bangladesh -- Rescuers recovered at least 15 charred bodies from a Rohingya refugee camp in southern Bangladesh after a devastating fire destroyed thousands of shelters, officials said Tuesday.

At least 400 people were still missing and around 560 were injured in the fire, according to Louise Donovan, a spokesperson for the United Nations' refugee agency. The agency said around 45,000 people were displaced by the fire, which broke out Monday afternoon and burned well into the night.

In the aftermath, refugees picked through the burned debris looking for their belongings. Others wept.

At least three of the dead were children and the search for victims was still ongoing, said Nizam Uddin Ahmed, the top government official in Ukhiya, a subregion of the Cox's Bazar district where the camp is located.

Bangladesh has sheltered more than 1 million Rohingya Muslims in crowded refugee camps, the vast majority having fled neighboring Burma in 2017 during a major crackdown by that country's military. The U.N. has said the crackdown had a genocidal intent, an accusation Burma rejects.

Uganda accuses American of meddling

KAMPALA, Uganda -- Ugandan police said an American man has been detained on accusations of involvement in "subversive activities" against the government.

Police said the man identified as Guy Smith was arrested Sunday in a remote town in the country's west and is being detained by police in the capital, Kampala.

The police statement late Monday gave no more details, and it was not immediately possible to get a comment from the U.S. Embassy.

Ugandan authorities increasingly accuse foreigners of meddling in the country's internal affairs, accusations that have raised tensions between President Yoweri Museveni and the country's development partners.

Ahead of a presidential election in January, Museveni accused his main opponent, the singer and lawmaker known as Bobi Wine, of being a foreign agent. Wine, whose real name is Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, denies the accusations and says he represents many Ugandans who want to see a peaceful transfer of power.

Ejection fatal to 3 Russians in aircrew

MOSCOW -- Three members of a Russian bomber's aircrew died Tuesday when their ejection seats accidentally activated during preflight checks, the military said.

The Russian Defense Ministry said the incident happened at an air base in the Kaluga region, about 90 miles southwest of Moscow.

It said the crew of a Tu-22M3 long-range bomber was preparing for a training mission when its ejection system malfunctioned and accidentally shot the crew out. The ministry said the altitude wasn't enough for the parachutes to open and three of the four crewmen died of injuries.

Russian media outlets reported that the victims included Col. Vadim Beloslyudtsev, the commander of the bomber unit stationed at the Shaikovka base near Kaluga.

Russian news reports said the fourth crew member survived and was hospitalized.

An official investigation into the incident has been opened. The accidental activation of the rescue system is extremely rare, and some experts speculated that it could have been caused by an electrical malfunction or human error.

Second inquiry faults Scottish leader

LONDON -- A Scottish parliamentary investigation concluded in a split decision Tuesday that First Minister Nicola Sturgeon misled lawmakers about sexual-harassment allegations against her predecessor.

The finding was issued a day after a separate inquiry, by a senior lawyer, cleared Sturgeon of wrongdoing in the scandal that is roiling Scottish politics weeks before a crucial parliamentary election.

Sturgeon, who hopes to use the May 6 election as a springboard to a referendum on Scottish independence, hailed the report clearing her and condemned the one that found fault. She accused political opponents of trying to "bully me out of office."

A committee of lawmakers has been investigating the Scottish government's handling of sexual-harassment allegations against Alex Salmond, who was Scotland's first minister before Sturgeon took office in 2014.

Its report said Sturgeon had given "an inaccurate account" of what happened at a key meeting with Salmond in 2018, "and she has misled the committee on this matter."

It also said Sturgeon's claim about when she first learned of allegations of inappropriate behavior by Salmond toward women -- long rumored in Scottish political circles -- was "hard to believe."

The committee split along party lines, with four lawmakers from Sturgeon's governing Scottish National Party dissenting from those conclusions, and five opposition members backing them.

-- Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports

Rohingya refugees look at the remains of Monday's fire at the Rohingya refugee camp in Balukhali, southern Bangladesh, Tuesday, March 23, 2021. The fire destroyed hundreds of shelters and left thousands homeless, officials and witnesses said. (AP Photo/ Shafiqur Rahman)

Rohingya refugees look at the remains of Monday's fire at the Rohingya refugee camp in Balukhali, southern Bangladesh, Tuesday, March 23, 2021. The fire destroyed hundreds of shelters and left thousands homeless, officials and witnesses said. (AP Photo/ Shafiqur Rahman)

Rohingya refugees stand at the site of Monday's fire at a refugee camp in Balukhali, southern Bangladesh, Tuesday, March 23, 2021. Rescuers recovered more than a dozen charred bodies from a Rohingya refugee camp in southern Bangladesh after a devastating fire that destroyed thousands of shelters, officials said Tuesday. (AP Photo/ Shafiqur Rahman)

Rohingya refugees stand at the site of Monday's fire at a refugee camp in Balukhali, southern Bangladesh, Tuesday, March 23, 2021. Rescuers recovered more than a dozen charred bodies from a Rohingya refugee camp in southern Bangladesh after a devastating fire that destroyed thousands of shelters, officials said Tuesday. (AP Photo/ Shafiqur Rahman)

Rohingya refugees stand at the site of Monday's fire at a refugee camp in Balukhali, southern Bangladesh, Tuesday, March 23, 2021. Rescuers recovered more than a dozen charred bodies from a Rohingya refugee camp in southern Bangladesh after a devastating fire that destroyed thousands of shelters, officials said Tuesday. (AP Photo/ Shafiqur Rahman)

Rohingya refugees children watch fire engines at the site of Monday's fire at a refugee camp in Balukhali, southern Bangladesh, Tuesday, March 23, 2021. Rescuers recovered more than a dozen charred bodies from a Rohingya refugee camp in southern Bangladesh after a devastating fire that destroyed thousands of shelters, officials said Tuesday. (AP Photo/ Shafiqur Rahman)

Rohingya refugees stand at the site of Monday's fire at a refugee camp in Balukhali, southern Bangladesh, Tuesday, March 23, 2021. Rescuers recovered more than a dozen charred bodies from a Rohingya refugee camp in southern Bangladesh after a devastating fire that destroyed thousands of shelters, officials said Tuesday. (AP Photo/ Shafiqur Rahman)

Rohingya refugees stand at the site of Monday's fire at a refugee camp in Balukhali, southern Bangladesh, Tuesday, March 23, 2021. Rescuers recovered more than a dozen charred bodies from a Rohingya refugee camp in southern Bangladesh after a devastating fire that destroyed thousands of shelters, officials said Tuesday. (AP Photo/ Shafiqur Rahman)