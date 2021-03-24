There was a time when the number of new covid-19 cases in Arkansas ran into the thousands every day, for every week. And the number of people going into the hospital every day numbered in the dozens.

Word came down from the state Monday afternoon that Arkansas saw only 52 new cases in the previous 24 hours.

State epidemiologist Dr. Jennifer Dillaha said the vaccines out there are already saving lives. Our story said that more than a fifth of all Arkansans have had at least one of the shots. (Some vaccines need a booster a few weeks later.)

Fifty-two cases. Something tells us we're getting near the end of this. And we will soon have baseball, movies, festivals, birthday parties and fish fries to go to.

Then we look to Florida, and see all those maskless kids over-crowding the place, flouting the rules and generally making menaces of themselves, which is what teens on spring break usually do. And we wonder if the case numbers will spike again in two weeks, or if this downturn is permanent.

Ask us again on April 2nd or 3rd.