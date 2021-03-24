Fort Smith police seek kidnapping suspect

Officers with the Fort Smith Police Department are seeking the public’s help in finding a man they suspect kidnapped a 6-month-old child, police said.

Officers were dispatched to a home in the 3700 block of Park Avenue on Tuesday, in reference to a kidnapping in progress, according to a news release.

Upon arrival, officers made contact with the victim, who traveled to the address to pick up a friend, police said.

The woman stepped away from her car to knock on the door to let her friend know she had arrived, when a male walking by observed the vehicle running, according to the release.

The man jumped inside and drove off, with the victim's 6-month-old child in the backseat, police said.

He later left the child at the Food Mart on Grand Avenue and drove away, before abandoning the car in the 1500 block of North 37th Street, police said.

Police identified the suspect as Rex Steward, who has no known address. His age is unknown at this time.