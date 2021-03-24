Hogs make cut for 4-star LB Jaron Willis

Arkansas is one of six finalists for ESPN 4-star linebacker Jaron Willis.

Willis, 6-2, 220 pounds, of Leesburg, (Ga.) Lee County, announced a top five of Arkansas, Florida, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Kentucky and Ole Miss.

He recorded 57 tackles, 2 sacks, 9 tackles for loss, 2 interceptions and 6 pass breakups for the 12-2 Trojans, who fell 34-31 in overtime to Buford in the Class 6A state title game. It was Lee County’s third state title game since 2017 after winning two previous titles.

Willis is being recruited by linebackers coach Michael Scherer and special teams coordinator Scott Fountain.

“They’re expecting me to come in and make a big impact for the team,” Willis said.

ESPN also rates him the No. 16 outside linebacker and No. 136 overall prospect in the nation for the 2022 class. He’s being recruited to play multiple positions in the Razorbacks’ defensive scheme.