Israelis going to polls for 4th time in 2 years

JERUSALEM -- Israel was holding its fourth election in two years Tuesday, with nearly 6.6 million citizens eligible to vote for the 24th Knesset, or parliament.

The election is widely seen as a referendum on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's divisive rule.

The three-month campaign was largely devoid of substantive issues and focused heavily on Netanyahu's personality and whether he should remain in office. In contrast to past elections where he faced off against a clear rival, this time a diverse array of parties is trying to topple him, having little in common beyond their shared animosity toward him.

"Vote, vote, vote, vote, vote," Netanyahu said after casting his ballot in Jerusalem, his wife, Sara, at his side.

Netanyahu, 71, who even after 12 years in office remains a tireless campaigner, continued throughout the day. At one point, he marched along a Mediterranean beach imploring people over a megaphone to go vote.

"This is the moment of truth for the state of Israel," said one of his challengers, opposition leader Yair Lapid, as he voted in Tel Aviv.

Netanyahu has emphasized Israel's highly successful coronavirus vaccination campaign. He moved aggressively to secure enough vaccine doses for Israel's 9.3 million people, and in three months the country has vaccinated some 80% of its adult population. That has enabled the government to open restaurants, stores and the airport in time for election day.

He also has tried to portray himself as a global statesman, pointing to the four diplomatic accords he reached with Arab countries last year. Those agreements were brokered by his close ally, former President Donald Trump.

Netanyahu's opponents, including a trio of former aides who share his nationalistic ideology but object to what they say is his autocratic leadership style, see things far differently.

They say that Netanyahu bungled many aspects of the pandemic, particularly by allowing his ultra-Orthodox allies to ignore lockdown rules and fuel a high infection rate for much of the year. Over 6,000 Israelis have died from covid-19, and the economy remains in weak shape with double-digit unemployment.

They also point to Netanyahu's corruption trial, saying someone who is under indictment for serious crimes is not fit to lead the country. Netanyahu has been charged with fraud, breach of trust and accepting bribes in a series of scandals that he dismisses as a witch hunt by a hostile media and legal system.

Even Netanyahu's reputation as a statesman has suffered a bit in recent days. The United Arab Emirates, the most important of the four Arab nations to establish official diplomatic ties with Israel, last week made clear that it did not want to be used as part of Netanyahu's reelection bid after he was forced to call off a visit to the country.

In a reminder of the country's many security challenges, Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip fired off a rocket late Tuesday, setting off air raid sirens in southern Israel.

Tuesday's election was sparked by the disintegration of an emergency government formed last May between Netanyahu and his chief rival at the time. The alliance was plagued by infighting, and elections were forced after they failed to agree on a budget in December.

"It would be better if we didn't have to vote, you know, four times in two years," said Jerusalem voter Bruce Rosen. "It's a little bit tiring."

Netanyahu's opponents have accused him of fomenting deadlock in hopes of bringing about a friendlier parliament that will grant him immunity from prosecution.

