KATV gets new weekend anchor; Memphis native to start next week

KATV will soon welcome a new weekend anchor to its team: Memphis native Jeané Franseen.

Franseen is a graduate from Middle Tennessee State University and has previously worked as a morning reporter for Local 24 in Memphis, she said.

Following that position, she served as the morning anchor for FOX 33/NBC 6 in Shreveport, where she worked for almost two years.

Franseen will report during the week and serve as an anchor for the station on weekends, she said.

“When I spoke with my now News Director, I knew ABC 7 would be a great fit,” Franseen said. “There’s a family feel at the station, they are culturally aware of issues going on locally and nationally, and they are focused on integrity with storytelling.”

Franseen will start at KATV March 31.

This story has been updated. It was originally published at 11:52 a.m.