Hogs sweep Tigers with 9-4 win

Arkansas used 14 hits and 8 walks to beat Memphis 9-4 Wednesday and sweep the midweek series.

Matt Goodheart led the Hogs with four hits. Goodheart, who started at first base for the first time this year, hit a two-run home run in the sixth inning to give the Razorbacks a 6-3 lead.

Kole Ramage pitched the final three innings to earn the save for Arkansas. Ramage entered the game with a 16.20 ERA.

Caden Monke pitched 2 2/3 innings of scoreless relief to earn the win.

Miller Pleimann started the game for Arkansas and pitched two innings in his Razorback debut. Pleimann did not allow a hit, but walked three batters and gave up two runs.

Arkansas will play Friday in Starkville against Mississippi State. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m.

Arkansas 9 Memphis 4 - Final

One pitch, one out for Ramage. He gets a fly out to left for the first out.

A groundout to Moore gives the Hogs the second out.

Ramage gets Goodman to strikeout to end the game.

Arkansas 9 Memphis 4 - End 8th

Zach Gregory homers to right to expand Arkansas lead. Another ball that was blasted.

Nesbit singles through the left side to keep the inning rolling.

Leach strikes out looking for the first out. Fastball on the outside corner that must have fooled Leach.

Moore flies out to left for the second out.

Webb strikes out looking on a breaking ball to end the inning.

Arkansas 8 Memphis 4 - Middle 8th

Ramage works a perfect 8th inning. A strikeout, a flyout to center and a groundout to Cullen Smith at third get the Hogs out of the inning. Smith has played some great third base today.

Arkansas 8 Memphis 4 - End 7th

Drew Edwards comes into the game for Memphis.

Durham - 0.2IP, 0H, 0R, 0BB, 0K, 3 pitches

Leach grounds out to the pitcher to start the inning.

Moore breaks his hitless streak with a double down the right field line. He took an 81 mph pitch and hit it into the right field corner.

Webb walks again. Runners on first and second for Goodheart.

After a mound visit, Goodheart singles to left. Moore was going to hold at third, but the throw to third got by the third baseman and he goes home to score. Webb advances to third and Goodheart goes to second.

Wallace walks to load the bases again.

Memphis will go to the pen

Takoda Metoxen in for the Tigers.

Edwards - 0.1IP, 2H, 1R, 1ER, 2BB, 0K, 22 pitches.

Smith pops up to third, infield fly is called and he's out.

Bates hits a shot to the right-center field gap, but the left field tracks it down on a full sprint to end the inning.

Arkansas 7 Memphis 4 - Middle 7th

Ramage in to pitch for the Hogs.

Monke - 2.2IP, 1H, 0R, 1BB, 2K, 41 pitches.

First pitch from Ramage is hit into the Razorback bullpen. Brooks homers to left and that brings up Goodman who singles up the middle.

I think it's safe to say this was not the ideal start to Ramage's outing.

A web gem from Wallace at third saves a double and might just save Ramage's outing. Going to his right, Wallace speared a ball out of mid air for the first out.

Ramage gets Howell to strike out swinging, but not before Goodman advances to second on a wild pitch.

Ramage strikes out bell swinging to end the inning.

Arkansas 7 Memphis 3 - End 6th

Braydon Webb leads off the inning with a walk. He is really seeing the ball well this series.

Matt Goodheart absolutely obliterate a ball to right field. I'm pretty sure it landed on the second story of the new building. It was crushed.

Wallace flies out to right for the first out.

Back-to-back singles to right from Smith and Bates chases Reed Harding who came in for Cothren to start the inning.

Harding - 2.2IP, 3H, 1R, 1ER, 2BB, 2K, 13 pitches.

Lefty Chris Durham in to pitch for Memphis.

Gregory hits it to the first baseman, he goes to second for one, but the turn back to first is not in time. Smith scores.

Gregory advances to second on a balk, but Nesbit can't hit him home as he flies out to right to end the inning.

Arkansas 4 Memphis 3 - Middle 6th

Monke retires the first two batters of the game on a groundout to third and a a groundout to short. He walks the next batter.

Webb grounds up the middle just out of the reach of Moore to put runners on 1st and 3rd.

Wilbon hits a shot to Smith, who field it going to his left on a knee. He then gathers himself and throws out Wilbon by a step to end the inning.

Arkansas 4 Memphis 3 - End 5th

Bates starts off the inning with a groundout to third.

Gregory singles through the right side of the infield and Nesbit does the exact same thing exact through the left side. Two on, one out for Arkansas.

Leach reaches base for the first time today with a walk. Robert Moore is up now with bases loaded.

He grounds into a 4-6-3 double play to end the inning.

Moore is 0-15 over the last 4 games. His last hit was a homerun against Oklahoma.

Arkansas 4 Memphis 3 - Middle 5th

Monke sets Memphis down in order. Two strikeouts and a groundout end the inning. The last strikeout was a nasty slider down and in that Howell swung at, but had no chance of hitting.

Arkansas 4 Memphis 3 - End 4th

Leach strikes out swinging to start the inning.

Moore's struggles continue as he grounds out to second for the second out.

Webb walked and then Goodheart singled to right. Webb advanced to third and the Hogs are threatening.

A wild pitch gives the Hogs the lead, Webb scores and Goodheart advances to second.

Another wild pitch moves Goodheart to third.

Wallace gets hit in the back of the leg to put Hogs on the corners again.

Smith grounds out to 2nd but the Hogs regain the lead.

Arkansas 3 Memphis 3 - Middle 4th

Blake Adams comes in to pitch for Arkansas.

Gray - 1.0IP, 0H, 0R, 0BB, 0K

After striking out the first batter, Adams walks the next on four pitches. Hobbs comes out to talk to Adams and the entire infield.

Adams walks the next batter.

Adams falls behind 3-0, gets back in the count to 3-2 and then allows a single up the middle. The runner on second comes around to score and Memphis ties the game.

Van Horn comes out of the dugout and that will be it for Adams.

Caden Monke in now for the Hogs.

Adams - 0.1IP, 1H, 1R, 1ER, 2BB, 1K, 20 pitches, 7 strikes. Both runners are his responsibility. He can't be the winner, but he can be the loser.

Cullen Smith field a hot shot down the line at third. His only play is at third and he makes it. Both runners advance.

a lineout to Gregory in left ends the inning.

Arkansas 3 Memphis 2 - End 3rd

Braydon Webb leads off the inning with a double into the left field corner.

Goodheart can't advance him as he dribbles a ball back to the pitcher for the first out. Webb has to stay at second.

Walters throws eight straight balls and wallks Wallace and Smith.

Bases loaded with one out for Bates.

Bates singles through the right side and this game is tied. Smith advances to third and that will be it for Walters.

Jackson Cothren in to pitch. He's a freshman righty.

Walters - 2.1IP 4H, 2R, 2ER, 3BB, 1K, 61 pitches

Gregory hits a fly to straight away center and it's deep enough to score Smith from third. Hogs take the lead for the first time today.

Nesbit strikes out looking for the third out, but the Hogs take the lead.



Memphis 2 Arkansas 0 - Middle 3rd

Pleimann struggling with command again to start the inning. He hit the first batter Wilbon. Then a wild pitch allows him to advance to second.

He walks Brooks and his day is done. Right hander Evan Gray in to pitch now.

Pleimann - 2.0IP, 0H, 1R, 0ER, 3BB, 3K, 51 pitches, both runners are his responsibility.

Evan Gray's first pitch is hit well into center. Webb tracks it down for the first out, but Wilbon advances to third.

Wilbon comes in to score on another deep fly ball to center.

The next batter pops up to Nesbit at second to end the inning, but Memphis extends its lead.

Memphis 1 Arkansas 0 - End 2nd

Ethan Bates starts off the inning with a battle, but ends up grounding out to second for the first out.

Batting from the left side, Gregory is hit with an offspeed to give the Hogs a runner.

Nesbit works a walk, then Leach grounds a ball off Walters on the mound. Walters blocked the ball like a hockey goalie, and got Leach out at first.

Moore pops up to first in foul territory to end the inning. The Hogs have gotten runners on in both inning, but can't do anything with them.

Memphis 1 Arkansas 0 - Middle 2nd

Pleimann settles down in the 2nd to get two strikeouts and a ground out to Moore at short to end the inning. His offspeed has been keeping Memphis off balance one time through the order.

Memphis 1 Arkansas 0 - Bottom 1st

Moore with a sharp ground ball in the hole between the first and second baseman, but the second baseman Webb makes a nice play and throws Moore out.

Braydon Webb strikes out to end his on-base streak at six.

Matt Goodheart hits an inside pitch of the hands, and muscles it up the middle for a hit.

Wallace follows with a line drive single to left.

Smith makes really good contact, but hit it to the deepest part of the park for the third out. He flied out to the 400 sign in center, but didn't have quite enough to drive it out. The wind isn't really a factor right now. The flag is limp in left field.

Memphis 1 Arkansas 0 - Middle 1st

Miller Pleimann is hitting 89-91 mph on the gun today. He strikes out the first batter he sees on a ball in the dirt.

Pleimann has started to lose control. Brooks walked, then a ground ball that was hit to Nesbit at second was fumbled for an error. Nesbit was going to try to go to second to start the double play, but it looked like he rushed the process and just fumbled the ball.

Pleimann walked the next batter to load the bases.

Matt Hobbs goes out to talk to Pleimann and he gets the next batter to fly out to deep center. The runners on second and third tag to give Memphis its first lead of the series.

Pleimann gets the next batter to fly out to left to end the threat in the first.

Lineups

Memphis

RF Jaylen Wilbon

SS Ben Brooks

C Hunter Goodman

3B Alec Trela

1B Taylor Howell

LF Ian Bibiloni

DH Austin Baskin

CF Zach Wilson

2B Braden Webb

P Logan Walters

Arkansas

SS Robert Moore

CF Braydon Webb

1B Matt Goodheart

DH Cayden Wallace

3B Cullen Smith

RF Ethan Bates

LF Zack Gregory

2B Jacob Nesbit

C Dylan Leach

P Miller Pleimann

Pregame

Arkansas scored nine runs during the eighth inning to pull away for a 14-1 victory over Memphis on Tuesday

Arkansas left fielder Braydon Webb shed his early-season plate struggles Tuesday against Memphis. Hitting leadoff, Webb reached base in all six plate appearances during the No. 2 Razorbacks’ 14-1 victory over the Tigers at Baum-Walker Stadium.

Arkansas sat four of its every-day starters Tuesday — catcher Casey Opitz, second baseman Robert Moore, third baseman Cullen Smith and designated hitter Matt Goodheart.

Van Horn said he was unsure how severe a wrist injury was to center fielder Christian Franklin. Van Horn said he planned to give Franklin the game off Wednesday.

Counting his time as a junior college and Division II head coach, Van Horn earned his 1,300th career victory Tuesday.

Arkansas played its 800th game at Baum-Walker Stadium on Tuesday, according to an analysis of the Razorbacks’ home records, which mistakenly list some games played in North Little Rock as being games played in Fayetteville.