A 24-year-old man is facing a capital-murder charge in the Feb. 28 shooting of another man, Little Rock police announced Tuesday.

Jeremy Rashuad Jefferson shot Xavier Crosby, 23, in a Kroger parking lot at 8415 W. Markham St., according to police.

Crosby was taken to Baptist Health Medical Center, where he died, police said.

Jefferson was arrested Monday, according to an inmate roster.