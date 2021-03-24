Michigan captures 1st Sweet 16 berth

SAN ANTONIO -- It's been a season of firsts for Michigan, and now the Wolverines can add a trip to the Sweet 16 to that list.

Leigha Brown scored 23 points and Naz Hillmon added 19 to lead No. 6 seed Michigan to its first regional semifinals appearance with a 70-55 victory over third-seeded Tennessee on Tuesday in the NCAA Women's Tournament at the Alamodome.

"It's amazing, we've been having a lot of firsts on our team," Hillmon said. "For our program, this is another one. We drenched coach in the locker room."

The Wolverines had been 0-5 in the second round before pulling off the victory over the Lady Volunteers. As the final buzzer sounded, the Michigan players jumped into a group hug at center court and sang "it's great to be a Michigan Wolverine."

"It's great for our university, great for the state of Michigan. It's great to see Michigan is not only a football and men's basketball school, but also a women's basketball school," Michigan Coach Kim Barnes Arico said.

Leading 18-16 with eight minutes left in the first half, Michigan (16-5) held Tennessee to just one field goal the rest of the second quarter and built a 28-19 halftime lead. The Lady Vols missed their final seven shots of the quarter and ended their drought 1:18 into the third quarter. The Lady Vols' deficit grew to 17 points as Michigan went on a 22-7 run spanning the quarters.

Tennessee (17-8) trailed by 15 points heading into the fourth quarter and was able to cut its deficit to 54-44 with under 5 minutes left before a three-pointer by Danielle Rauch and a steal and layup by Brown restored the 15-point cushion. Tennessee couldn't get closer than nine the rest of the way.

Hillmon, the Big Ten Player of the Year, also had 15 rebounds as the Wolverines more than held their own on the glass against the Lady Vols, outrebounding them 42-40.

"Their average height is like 6-foot-2," Hillmon said. "It's something we emphasized. They are one of the best in the nation. We put it on ourselves tonight to make sure we rebounded. ... Took efforts to rebound. all of us crashing the boards. It was a huge emphasis for us coming into the game."

A trip to the regional semifinals was just another first for the Wolverines this year. The team started 10-0 for the first time in school history. They were also in the rankings all season for the first-time, as well as having Hillmon be the first female player to earn All-America honors as a second-teamer.

Tennessee, which has a long storied NCAA tradition with eight national championships, fell to 28-3 in the second round.

Rennia Davis scored 12 points to lead the Lady Vols, who were playing Michigan for the first time.

"I'm proud of the growth that our team had as women, as basketball players, as teammates. I thought we made some unbelievable strides forward. I'm proud of that," Tennessee Coach Kellie Harper said. "We just came up short today with our execution."

HEMISFAIR REGIONAL

SOUTH CAROLINA 59, OREGON STATE 42

SAN ANTONIO -- Aliyah Boston scored 19 points and top seed South Carolina dominated after a close first quarter to beat eighth-seeded Oregon State at the Alamodome, advancing to its seventh consecutive Sweet 16.

The Gamecocks (24-4), who will meet Georgia Tech in the regional semifinals, led by a point after one quarter but had built a 12-point lead by halftime and were up 53-29 by the start of the fourth quarter.

South Carolina, which won a national title in 2017, improved to 8-1 in the second round under Coach Dawn Staley and will appear in the regional semifinals for the 11th time overall.

Taylor Jones scored 13 points for Oregon State (12-8), which ended a streak of four consecutive Sweet 16 appearances. Jones fouled out with about three minutes remaining.

Sasha Goforth (Fayetteville) finished with six points and four rebounds for the Beavers.

South Carolina made just 1 of 15 three-pointers, but was able to control the game by outscoring the Beavers 34-24 inside and winning big on the boards.

GEORGIA TECH 73, WEST VIRGINIA 56

SAN ANTONIO -- Lotta-Maj Lahtinen scored 22 points, Lorela Cubaj had 21 points and 12 rebounds, and No. 5 seed Georgia Tech defeated No. 4 West Virginia at the UTSA Convocation Center.

The Yellow Jackets needed a second-half rally in the opening round against Stephen F. Austin -- the fourth-largest comeback in tournament history -- but had this game well in control with a 17-point lead over the Mountaineers to start the fourth.

Lahtinen was 9 of 16 from the field and struck for 17 points in the first half to dig the Yellow Jackets out of an early hole.

Georgia Tech (17-8) advanced to the Sweet 16 for the second time in program history and first since 2012.

Esmery Martinez scored 13 points to lead West Virginia (22-7).

MERCADO REGIONAL

NC STATE 79, SOUTH FLORIDA 67

SAN ANTONIO -- Jakia Brown-Turner scored 19 points and top-seeded North Carolina State shrugged off a challenge from No. 8 South Florida at the Alamodome with a big third quarter, advancing to the Sweet 16.

Jada Boyd added 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Wolfpack (22-2), who reached their third consecutive regional semifinal and 14th overall. They will face fourth-seeded Indiana or 12th-seeded Belmont.

USF (19-4) led by a point early in the third quarter before North Carolina State used two big runs to pull away and take a 12-point lead into the fourth.

The Bulls pulled within eight points with 3 1/2 minutes to go, but the Wolfpack scored the next five points.

Elena Tsineke had 22 points to lead the Bulls, who made six three-pointers in the first half to spark hope of an upset, but hit just three more after halftime.

ALAMO REGIONAL

STANFORD 73, OKLAHOMA STATE 62

SAN ANTONIO -- Haley Jones scored 17 points and Stanford unleashed another barrage of three-pointers as the overall No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament booked yet another trip to the Sweet 16 with a victory over No. 8 Oklahoma State at the UTSA Convocation Center.

The Cardinal made 13 three-pointers after making 15 in their first-round win. All of those against Oklahoma State came in the first three quarters as Stanford built the lead as high as 20.

Stanford made the Sweet 16 for the 27th time in pursuit of its first national title since 1992. The Cardinal advance to play the winner of today's matchup between No. 5 Missouri State and No. 13 Wright State in the Alamo Region.

The Cardinal (27-2) had four players score at least 10 points and all five starters made at least one three-pointer as the Cowgirls struggled to cover every shooter.

Neferatali Notoa scored 14 for Oklahoma State (19-9).