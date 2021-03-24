Panel discusses indoor sports facility for Fort Smith

FORT SMITH -- The director of the Fort Smith Convention and Visitors Bureau said a large indoor sports facility could draw more people to the area and have a significant economic impact in the city.

The Advertising and Promotions Commission on Tuesday discussed paying for a feasibility study for such a facility.

Tim Jacobsen, the bureau's director, requested the study. Jacobsen said an indoor sports facility could accommodate a variety of sporting events, such as basketball, volleyball and cheerleading, as well as other things, such as exhibits, weddings and concerts. It would be a "great complement" to the Fort Smith Convention Center, he said.

"Obviously, we're looking for a facility that would drive overnight stay into the area and have a larger economic impact overall for Fort Smith," Jacobsen said. "People who overnight to our area spend more money in other things like attractions and dining. ... So the whole purpose of an indoor sports facility is not for the facility to make money, but to have an economic impact for the community."

The study would have to evaluate how the facility would be funded, as well as who would own and operate it, Jacobsen said. The facility could cost anywhere from $20 million to $40 million to build and include 100,000 to 150,000 square feet, he said.

Fort Smith does not have an indoor sports facility of this size, Jacobsen said.

Bill Krueger, principal with Conventions, Sports & Leisure International Inc. -- an advisory and planning firm based in Minneapolis -- outlined in a letter to Jacobsen dated March 16 a proposed scope of work and associated fees for the feasibility study.

The study would analyze the feasibility of an indoor sports facility project in Fort Smith. Krueger wrote that the process would include primary market research and associated analysis to "provide an accurate assessment of market validation," as well as cost/benefit analysis associated with this opportunity.

"In conducting this analysis, we will implement a multi-faceted, market-based approach that focuses on the specific needs and characteristics of existing and potential new sports tourism and other amateur sports facility user groups, both from a local and non-local perspective," Krueger said.

Krueger wrote that Conventions, Sports & Leisure International expects to be able to complete the scope of services he described within 14 weeks. Total professional fees and out-of-pocket expenses associated with the scope of services would not exceed $30,000.

Jacobsen said Arkansas Tourism has a grant available for attractions and facilities that has matching funds up to $15,000. He is discussing with the state whether the Advertising and Promotions Commission could take advantage of the money the state did not allocate during this fiscal year, to get its approval to have $15,000 in matching funds immediately to pay for the study.

Jacobsen said City Administrator Carl Geffken would be willing to put $7,250 in city money toward the study, with the commission allocating another $7,250.

Commissioner Storm Nolan expressed support for the study Tuesday but said the commission should wait until the rest of its members were present to make a decision on the funding request. Only three other commissioners were at that meeting: Mayor George McGill, who is also commission chairman, Talicia Richardson and Robyn Dawson.

The commission's next meeting will be April 27.