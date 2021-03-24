Parolee accused of absconding faces new counts

HOT SPRINGS -- A parolee sought on an absconder warrant was charged Monday with felony escape and misdemeanor charges after a vehicle pursuit by state troopers. He later reportedly tried to flee the hospital.

Caleb Michael Brian, 37, who lists a Grand Ridge Terrace address in Hot Springs, was charged with third-degree escape and faces misdemeanor charges of fleeing in a vehicle, fleeing on foot and driving on a suspended driver's license.

Brian also cited for driving a vehicle with no tags, no insurance, no seat belt, speeding, driving left of center, and failure to maintain control, He was being held without bail and is set to appear today in Garland County District Court.

According to the probable-cause affidavit, Arkansas State Police Trooper Zechariah Whitney was patrolling in the area of Thornton Ferry Road shortly after 2 p.m. Monday when he saw a white Chevrolet Tahoe going south on Thornton Ferry and noted it had expired tags.

He activated his lights and siren to make a traffic stop and caught up to the Tahoe as it turned onto Imperial Court, but the vehicle continued to the end and then turned into a circle driveway, the affidavit states. Then the Tahoe turned back onto Imperial headed back toward Thornton Ferry as Whitney went around it and stopped in front of it in an attempt to make the driver stop.

The vehicle went around Whitney "in the grass" and headed south on Thornton Ferry, the affidavit states. Whitney notified dispatchers he was in a pursuit and broadcast a description after dispatchers confirmed the tags were expired.

The Tahoe turned onto Beach Haven Road and attempted to turn onto Leola Street, according to the affidavit, but Whitney drove up next to it to prevent it from turning and they continued on Beach Haven. Trooper Justin Parker arrived to assist as the Tahoe attempted to turn onto Haggard Loop but was blocked again.

Whitney attempted a pursuit immobilization technique maneuver on the driver's side of the Tahoe in the 300 block of Beach Haven, the affidavit states.

The Tahoe was traveling at such a slow speed at that point that it rotated in a counterclockwise direction and was blocked by Parker's unit.

Whitney and Parker got out to attempt to take the driver into custody, but the driver threw the Tahoe into reverse and went around both state police units, headed west on Beach Haven, the affidavit states. Parker took the lead in the pursuit as the Tahoe turned right on Leola and then onto Shore Acres Drive and back to Thornton Ferry.

Parker used a pursuit immobilization technique maneuver again and was successful, causing the Tahoe to spin off the roadway to the left where it overturned and ended up on its passenger side, according to the affidavit. Brian was removed and taken into custody, and taken to CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs to be checked out, the affidavit said.

Brian attempted to leave the hospital at one point, according to the affidavit, but was taken into custody again by Parker and taken to the Garland County jail where he was booked in shortly before 7:30 p.m. Monday.

It was later determined Brian had a warrant for failure to appear from Boone County and a parole absconder warrant.