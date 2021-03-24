Police: Little Rock woman fatally struck by vehicle

A Little Rock woman was fatally struck by a vehicle Sunday night while crossing South University Avenue, police said.

A 2000 Ford Taurus was traveling north on South University Avenue in the right lane, near 6401 S. University around 7:55 p.m. at the time of the crash, according to a preliminary crash report.

Christy Vega, 42, was walking westbound across the street, when she was struck by the vehicle, the report states. The street did not have a crosswalk or streetlights, according to the report.

Authorities describe the conditions at the time of the crash as clear and dry.

At least 109 people have been killed on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to a summary report by the Arkansas Department of Public Safety.