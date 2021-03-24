Police: Little Rock woman struck by bullet while walking

A Little Rock woman was hit with a stray bullet Tuesday night, police said.

Lashandra Farmer, 33, told officers that she was walking south on Johnson Street near West 17th Street, about a half-mile west of Little Rock Central High School, when she heard a verbal fight near a residence. The fight was followed by multiple gunshots, according to an incident report from Little Rock police.

Farmer told officers that her leg felt "weird," and then she noticed she had been shot, the report states.

A friend transported her to CHI St. Vincent Infirmary, police said.

Police were unable to locate a crime scene in the area, the report states.

No further information was available as of Wednesday afternoon.