Police: Mountain Home man accused of stealing, driving backhoe

A Mountain Home man is facing a felony theft charge after reportedly driving a backhoe away from a worksite, police said.

An officer was dispatched to W. 2nd Street and S. Hickory Street in Mountain Home in reference to someone stealing a backhoe from a worksite, according to an incident report.

An officer pulled into a parking lot near the worksite after not initially finding the construction vehicle, but saw 34-year-old Brent W. Oakley driving the backhoe toward him, the report states.

The man parked the backhoe next to the police vehicle and told the officer he did not have permission to be driving it, nor did it belong to him, police said.

According to the report, a corporal arrived on scene and told the officer to place Oakley under arrest for theft.

Oakley had told officers he was drinking, the report states. The officer asked him if he would complete a Standardized Field Sobriety test while at the station, but Oakley reportedly told him not to waste his time, because he was drunk, the report states.

According to police, Oakley’s blood alcohol level was 0.1%.

Oakley was booked into the Baxter County jail, where he remained Wednesday in lieu of $20,000 bond, according to an online inmate roster.

Oakley faces one count each of theft of property, driving while intoxicated, and no driver’s license, police said.