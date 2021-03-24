BASEBALL

ASU earns home victory

Tyler Duncan and Parker Rowland both went 2 for 4 Tuesday to lead Arkansas State University (4-12) to a 3-1 victory over Murray State (10-10) at Tomlinson Stadium in Jonesboro.

Duncan hit a solo home run to right-center field in the bottom of the second inning for the game's first run, and Jake Gish scored when Rowland reached on a fielding error by Murray State left fielder Ryan Perkins later in the inning. Jaylon Deshazier drew a bases-loaded walk in the third inning to push the lead to 3-0 before the Racers scored their lone run in the sixth on an RBI single by Jordan Cozart.

Brandon Hudson earned the victory for the Red Wolves after allowing 1 hit with 2 walks and 3 strikeouts in 5 innings.

UCA loses at Ole Miss

The University of Central Arkansas (7-9) managed just five hits Tuesday -- one each from the first five hitters in the lineup -- in a 5-2 loss to No. 3 Ole Miss (17-4) in Oxford, Miss.

The Bears took a 1-0 lead in the first inning when Connor Emmett, who singled on the game's first pitch, scored when Connor Flagg reached on a throwing error by shortstop Jacob Gonzalez. Flagg hit an RBI single in the sixth inning for UCA's second run. Four of the Rebels' five runs came on home runs, including a two-run shot by Gonzalez in the bottom of the first.

Right-hander Ryan Johnston (1-3) took the loss after allowing 2 earned runs on 2 hits with a wild pitch and a strikeout in his only inning of work.

GOLF

UCA ties for sixth; Smith ties for ninth

Miles Smith shot a 2-over 73 on Tuesday, leading the University of Central Arkansas men to a sixth-place tie in the team standings and a ninth-place tie individually at the Twin Oaks Intercollegiate in Springfield, Mo.

Smith posted three of his nine birdies for the tournament on Tuesday and finished at 2-over 215. Josh Turnock shot an even-par 71 and finished tied for 12th place individually at 3-over 216. He had a team-high 10 birdies for the tournament.

UCA tied with Oral Roberts in the team standings at 20-over 875. SIU-Edwardsville won the event with a 6-over 858 total.

SOCCER

Harding women settle for tie

The Harding University women played Northwestern Oklahoma State to a scoreless tie in double overtime Tuesday in Enid, Okla.

Harding (1-1-1) took 18 shots, with nine of them on-goal. Parker Smitherman led the Bisons with four shots, including two on-goal.

Jenni Nadeau started the game at goalkeeper and had seven saves for Harding. Bethanie Dixon came on at halftime, making one save in 65 minutes played.

SOFTBALL

Arkansas Tech drops doubleheader

Arkansas Tech University lost both games of a doubleheader to Central Oklahoma 13-5 and 12-2 in Edmond, Okla.

Sydney Keaton and Caitlyn Wells both went 2 for 3 to lead the Golden Suns offensively in the first game. Wells and Makenzie Addis had 2 RBI each. Maddy Prough (1-4) took the loss in the circle after allowing 6 earned runs on 3 hits with 5 walks and 2 strikeouts in 2 innings.

Addis went 2 for 3 to lead Arkansas Tech in the second game and hit her first home run of the season in the sixth inning. Shannon Lasey (3-2) took the pitching loss after allowing 7 earned runs on 6 hits with 5 walks, 3 wild pitches and 3 strikeouts in 2 1/3 innings.

BASKETBALL

Lyon's Giron named All-American

Lyon College senior guard Jade Giron became the first player in program history to be named to the Women's Basketball Coaches Association's All-America team on Tuesday.

Giron, who was named the American Midwest Conference Player and Defensive Player of the Year, led the Scots to a 15-2 record, including a 10-1 conference record. She led the team with 18.4 points per game and was second with 8.7 rebounds per game, leading Lyon College to the regular-season and conference tournament titles, as well as two victories in the NAIA national tournament.

TRACK AND FIELD

Harding sweeps weekly honors

Harding University swept the Great American Conference's Athlete of the Week honors Tuesday, with junior Fallou Gaye and freshman Dorian Chaigneau earning the men's honors, and seniors Kinga Szarzynska and Liz Fouts taking the women's honors.

Gaye matched the school record in the 400-meter hurdles at the Harding Invitational with a winning time of 52.04 seconds, which is the fastest time in NCAA Division II so far this season. He also ran on the winning 1,600-meter relay team.

Chaigneau, the Division II champion in the indoor pole vault, opened his outdoor season with the top clearance in the country at 16 feet, 9 inches (5.11 meters). He broke a 41-year school record in the event, held by Mike Lynch since 1980, and it marks the third-best vault in league history.

Szarzynska won the 800 meters at the Harding Invitational with a time of 2:15.12 and bested the field by more than 13 seconds. It's the best time in the GAC and ranks as the seventh-fastest time in the Division II outdoor season.

Fouts won the discus with a throw of 162 feet, 8.75 inches (49.60 meters) that earned her an NCAA Division II provisional mark. The throw ranks as the fourth-best in the country and it broke her own school record. She also finished second in the shot put and fifth in the hammer throw.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services