State troopers log 3 traffic fatalities

Three people died Monday on highways, according to reports by the Arkansas State Police.

Brandon Malachi Hollowell, 18, of Rogers died about 7:52 p.m. when the 2017 Jeep he was driving north on Arkansas 549 in Gravette crossed the centerline and collided head-on with a 2012 Ford, according to a state police report.

Juan Albarran, 48, of Rogers was injured in the crash, the report said.

Conditions were cloudy and dry at the time of the crash, according to the report.

An unidentified woman died when she was struck by a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado as she was running across Arkansas 367 in Cabot about 8 p.m., according to a state police report.

The identity of the woman is not known, the report said. The Cabot Police Department is investigating.

An Oklahoma City man died about 8:35 p.m. when he was struck by a 2015 Mack truck as he lying on an exit ramp on Interstate 40 at Ozark, a state police report said.

Lavel Hammons, 55, was in the roadway on Exit 37 when the eastbound truck took the ramp, the report said.

Conditions at the time were cloudy and dry, the report said.