Three finalists chosen for coaching job

by Henry Apple | Today at 9:14 a.m.

PEA RIDGE -- Three finalists have been chosen for the Pea Ridge High School head football coaching vacancy and will receive a second interview for the position, according to School District athletic director Tony Travis.

Current Blackhawks assistant coach Brey Cook, a former offensive lineman at Arkansas, is among the three chosen after the first round of interviews. The other two are Greenwood offensive coordinator Zach Watson and former Russellville head coach Jeff Weaver.

Travis said all three finalists will receive their second interviews following spring break, and the new coach should be chosen during the April School Board meeting.

The person chosen for the job will replace Jeff Williams, who resigned to become the new athletic director at Siloam Springs.

