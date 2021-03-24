UNDER THE RADAR: Caddo Hills’ Connor Kincannon

On Wednesdays, we feature an in-state prospect who could be flying under the radar of college coaches. This week's UTR prospect is Caddo Hills’ Connor Kincannon.

Class: 2021

Position: Combo guard

Size: 5-10, 160 pounds

Stats: As a senior, he averaged 18 points, 8 rebounds and 5 assists. As a junior, he averaged 17 points, 8 rebounds and 6 assists, and as a sophomore he put up 19 points, 6 rebounds and 5 assists per game. He is the leading scorer in school history with more than 2,300 points.

Postseason honors: All-State, All-State tournament team

Coach Josh Ferrell:

“He started for me for three years. The year before I got here he moved up as a ninth grader and started, so he has a lot of experience. He was my leading scorer as a sophomore. He had multiple 20- and 30-point games. He even had a 51-point game as a sophomore.

“He’s a hard worker and plays his guts out every night. He’ll do whatever it takes to win games for you.”