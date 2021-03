A section of westbound North Rodney Parham Road in Little Rock will be closed starting at 8 a.m. today to accommodate work on a water main, Central Arkansas Water said.

The right lane on westbound North Rodney Parham Road at Arkansas Valley Road will be closed through the end of the day. The right-turn lane turning north to Arkansas Valley Road also will be closed, according to the utility.

The lane closings are needed to allow crews to repair a 24-inch water main underneath the roadway.