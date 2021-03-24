Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus Cooking The Article Families Core Values Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Watson's attorney responds

by The Associated Press | Today at 2:47 a.m.
FILE - In this Dec. 27, 2020, file photo, Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson throws a pass during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Houston. A 14th woman has filed a lawsuit accusing Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson of sexual assault and harassment. The claims in the latest suit, which was filed late Monday, March 22, 2021, in a Harris County state district court, are similar to those in the earlier cases. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson, File)

An attorney for Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, who's accused of sexual assault and harassment in lawsuits filed by 16 women, on Tuesday questioned the allegations against the NFL player, claiming they were made after a failed attempt to blackmail his client for $30,000.

The women, in lawsuits filed in state court in Houston, accuse Watson of exposing himself, touching them with his penis or kissing them against their will while he got a massage. All of the women who have sued Watson are either licensed massage therapists or worked in a spa or similar business.

Rusty Hardin, Watson's attorney, alleged in a statement that his legal team has "strong evidence" an accusation made by a woman they believe filed one of the lawsuits is false.

In her lawsuit, the woman alleged Watson forced her to perform oral sex during a massage in December and that she "blacked out for a few minutes from the fear" of her encounter with Watson, which left her "terrified."

Hardin alleges that in January, the woman demanded $30,000 in exchange for her "indefinite silence" for a consensual encounter she had with Watson.

Hardin provided a sworn affidavit from Bryan Burney, Watson's marketing manager, who alleged he spoke with the woman, who told him she needed to be paid for her "silence."

In his affidavit, Burney alleges he also spoke with the woman's "business manager" and told him the demand for money "was extortion."

"He responded, 'It's not extortion, it's blackmail,' " Burney said.

Hardin said the attempt to blackmail Watson "calls into question the legitimacy of the other cases as well. "

Tony Buzbee, who represents the 16 women, did not immediately return a call or email seeking comment on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

Colorado suspect got assault weapon 6 days before shooting
by The Associated Press
Disney shifts 'Black Widow' and doubles down on streaming
by JAKE COYLE AP Film Writer
House effort falls short to override governor's veto of covid-fines bill
by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette
Yellen, Powell say more needed to limit U.S. economic damage
by The Associated Press
Vaccine eligibility opens to veterans over 18; over 1M shots given to Arkansans
by Brianna Kwasnik
ADVERTISEMENT