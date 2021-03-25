At The Post

TODAY'S SIMULCAST SCHEDULE Aqueduct, 11:20 a.m.; Gulfstream Park, 12:10 p.m.; Delta Downs, 12:55 p.m.; Fair Grounds, 1 p.m.; Turf Paradise, 2:40 p.m.; Golden Gate, 3:20 p.m.

WARRIOR'S CHARGE RETURNS

If Warrior's Charge wants to stick around for major stakes races next month at Oaklawn, he'll have to make his case today for co-owners Ten Strike Racing and Madaket Stables, as well as trainer Brad Cox.

Warrior's Charge, a multiple graded stakes winner, will make his 2021 debut in the eighth race, a 1-mile allowance for older horses with a $107,000 purse. The speedy 5-year-old son of Munnings hasn't started since finishing eighth in the $100,000 Grade III Ack Ack Stakes at Churchill Downs on Sept. 26.

"It's obviously the starting poing for the year," Clay Sanders, a founding partner in Ten Strike, said. "Probably not exactly the distance or race we wanted, but if we could get a stake race at Oaklawn, the two options were the Oaklawn Mile or the Oaklawn Handicap. If we want to consider the Oaklawn Handicap, we didn't want to run him not having a prep race.

"Going a mile and an eighth off the bench is pretty tough. We'll give him a start and kind of see where he is fitness-wise. He's not 100% cranked, but we'll see where we're at."

The $400,000 Oaklawn Mile is April 10, followed by the $1 million Grade II Oaklawn Handicap on April 17.

FINISH LINES

Jon Court, who is trying to become the sixth jockey in Oaklawn history to reach 700 career victories, will be aboard four horses on today's card. Court has 697 career Oaklawn victories. ... Hall of Fame jockey Calvin Borel recorded his 971st career Oaklawn victory in Sunday's fifth race aboard favored Jack Van Berg. It was the first victory of the meet for Borel, Oaklawn's leading rider in 1995 and 2001, and the second for his wife, trainer Renay Borel.

Information for this report was provided by Oaklawn media department.