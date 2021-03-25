Casino signs contract to add metal detectors

In the wake of an exchange of gunfire in its parking lot on March 11, Saracen Casino Resort will be installing metal detectors in the near future, according to a casino executive.

Carlton Saffa, chief market officer, said the casino has signed an agreement to have an Evolv Technology "touchless security screening system" installed, adding that he expects the system to be in place within four weeks.

"These are state-of-the-art machines that are used for threat detection and identifying weapons," Saffa said. "They are the best."

Late on the evening of March 11, five men were escorted out of the casino for what was said to be inappropriate behavior. After the men reached their car, shots were fired from the car toward a security guard, according to police.

Security personnel then returned fire. Three of the five men came forward and were released, while two are facing charges associated with the incident. The security guard was treated for minor injuries.

Saffa said the new security system will have standing pylons to walk between, such as is seen inside stores to prevent theft. He said Evolv screening devices are used in such venues as The Met, the Lincoln Center, Six Flags, the Chicago White Sox stadium and the Wynn casino in Las Vegas.

Saffa said the staff is "very confident" that the casino incident "didn't include guns on the floor," but he said officials with the Quapaw Nation, which owns Saracen, wanted to add another layer of protection.

"We have inked the deal, and the installation company has flown in to get the specs," Saffa said. "We believe in the power of deterrence, and this will be visible evidence of safety. This will give our employees and customers peace of mind."

The Evolv website emphasizes the fact that patrons do not have to slow down or empty pockets or purses in order for the screening system to work and that the system uses artificial intelligence to differentiate between safe and unsafe items that customers have.

"You no longer have to imagine the day when walking into a stadium, events venue, or other iconic tourist site without stopping or emptying pockets is normal," the site stated; "you can make that a reality today by implementing Evolv's free-flow weapons-detection technology."

The site also said that once its system was put into use at a "major U.S. landmark," many guns and knives were identified and people could be seen turning around and heading back to their vehicles before entering the venue.

Saffa said the new system will cost "a fortune" but added that enhancing the safety for those inside is a high priority for casino officials.