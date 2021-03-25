Community center sets ribbon-cutting

The Pine Bluff Community Center (formerly the Merrill Center), 1000 S. Ash St., will host a ribbon-cutting and open house at 1 p.m. Saturday.

The center has been newly renovated. Masks are required, and social distancing will be observed at the event, according to a news release.

PB native part of Vietnam vets event

Gov. Asa Hutchinson will speak and lay a wreath to honor Vietnam veterans at 10 a.m. Monday at the Arkansas Vietnam Veterans Memorial on the state Capitol grounds.

Former Marine J. Thomas "Tommy" May of Pine Bluff will be the featured Vietnam veteran speaker, according to a news release.

May, a Pine Bluff native, is also a retired bank president and chief executive officer of Simmons First National Corp. and the current president of its foundation.

Monday is National Vietnam Veterans Day. The event is closed to the public but will be livestreamed on the Arkansas Department of Veterans Affairs' Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/ADVAVets/.

Area attorney Taylor switches firms

Zachary "Zack" Taylor, formerly of the law firm Brockman, Norton and Taylor, has joined the law firm of Robinson & Zakrzewski, P.A., to form Robinson, Zakrzewski & Taylor, P.A., according to a news release.

Taylor left the previous firm because of the recent election of his former law partner to circuit judge.

The Robinson firm primarily handles criminal and domestic relations cases. Taylor will continue the general civil practice he developed while at the Brockman firm.