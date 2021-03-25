Marriage Licenses

Jeffrey Fleenor, 52, of Mabelvale, and Angela Poole, 46, of Little Rock.

Frederick Stevenson, 33, and Shanna Jordan, 35, both of Little Rock.

Christian Fontaine, 28, and Natalie Irvin, 26, both of North Little Rock.

Keith Andrews, 33, and Victoria Jordan, 43, both of Little Rock.

Thomas Hopkins, 22, and Maggie Simmons, 23, both of Roland.

Bruce Conley, 59, and Yokisha Anderson, 48, both of North Little Rock.

Curtis Harris, 47, of Nolanville, Texas, and Shonniesa Gaston, 49, of Scott.

Justin Cole, 33, and Kerrie Johnson, 27, both of Little Rock.

Kaden Dubois, 27, and Lauren Box, 24, both of Little Rock.

John Derickson, 63, of Ventura, Calif., and Donna Beckman, 62, of Little Rock.

James Gatlin, 55, of Malvern, and Camesha Fort, 49, of Little Rock.

Jessica Eads, 26, and Jeromy Wilkins, 32, both of Little Rock.

Celeste Burks, 26, and Anthony Kelley, 32, both of North Little Rock.

Richard Miller, 32, and Nicole Perry, 26, both of Jacksonville.

Divorces

FILED

21-809 Wendy Briley v. Denny Briley.

21-814 Jordan Foster v. Breanna King.

21-815 Maranda Hurley v. Dale Copeland, Jr.

21-816 Stephanie Williams v. Kelvin Huntley.

21-822 Dexter Brown v. Camille Murray.

21-824 Karla Lopez Alvarez v. Johnathan Popoca-Alvarez.

21-827 Ericka Bryant v. Jeremy Bryant.

GRANTED

18-844 Tony Edmond v. Alesia Edmond.

20-290 Kelly Cason v. Bethany Cason.

20-2580 Latrice Freeman v. Derreck Freeman.

20-3455 Haley Crook Farris v. Jaylon Farris.

20-3777 Jasmine Brown v. Joseph Brown.

20-3839 Zachary Marsh v. Amanda Taylor-Marsh.

20-3939 Ronald Richardson v. Hui-Fang Lu.

21-61 Marion Butler v. Petra Butler.

21-192 Valery Tanyi v. Keyuna Stephenson.