Destiny Slocum declares for WNBA draft

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas graduate transfer guard Destiny Slocum has declared for the upcoming WNBA draft.

Slocum, who played one season at Arkansas, announced her decision in a post to her Twitter account Thursday, three days after the team was upset by Wright State in the NCAA Tournament.

The draft is scheduled for April 15 on ESPN.

“My collegiate career has been nothing short of a blessing because of you all,” she wrote. “It’s wild to think I was just an unknown kid from Idaho with a goal to play college basketball. Now, seeing that dream unfold before me has undoubtedly been an incredibly humbling and emotional experience.

“I’m grateful for my journey’s success and adversity. Through it all, I’ve grown, developed, and challenged myself in ways that have prepared me for this next step.”

Transferring to Arkansas after two seasons at Oregon State and one at Maryland, Slocum finished second on the team in scoring in 2020-21 at 15 points per game on 48.3% shooting and 39.7% from three-point range.

She also led the Razorbacks in assists with 106, the 15th most in a season in program history. Makayla Daniels was second on Arkansas' team with 61.

Slocum scored in double figures 23 times, including five times with 20 or more points. She recorded a 22-point, 10-assist double-double at Missouri, and scored a season-high 29 points in a win at LSU.

Prior to playing at Arkansas, she was named 2017 Big Ten freshman of the year by the league’s coaches and media, and was a two-time All-Pac-12 performer.