EDITORIAL: Twelve votes shy

The power play--or perhaps the political play, to see which lawmaker can get the most media attention--ended temporarily Tuesday when the state House of Representatives didn't vote to override the governor's veto of Senate Bill 301.

A handful of lawmakers had sponsored legislation that would undo punishments (fines) for businesses that violated emergency rules during the coronavirus emergency. The governor wisely vetoed it. And the power of the executive branch remains intact.

SB301 would have required the ABC folks at the state level to give back almost $70,000 in fines issued since last March. The governor said in his veto message: "The bill is an infringement on the executive's power to enforce the law, and it is an unwise and unconstitutional precedent for the future."

The Legislature has its job; the governor has his.

We've been watching this governor for years. He doesn't go out looking for reasons to veto. He doesn't need the fight. He doesn't need the publicity.

That can't be said for every member of the General Assembly.