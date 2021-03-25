ENTERTAINMENT NOTES: Symphony livestream, 'Mirror, Mirror,' and more

Elsewhere in entertainment, events and the arts:

'Around the World'

The Arkansas Symphony Orchestra goes "Around the World" — streamed from the stage of Little Rock's Robinson Center Performance Hall, 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday. Interim Artistic Director Geoffrey Robson will conduct Swiss composer Arthur Honegger's "Pastorale d'ete"; British composer Anna Clyne's "Within Her Arms"; and Argentine composer Astor Piazzolla's "Tanzago (Variations on Buenos Aires)."

The stream has been rescheduled from March 20-21. It'll be the third concert of the orchestra's 2020-21 Stella Boyle Smith Masterworks Series, virtual due to health and safety precautions; "admission" is by a $10 minimum donation. Visit ArkansasSymphony.org/around-world.

Call (501) 666-1761. The orchestra will announce plans for the April and May programs closer to the events.

Delta 'Evocations'

“Delta Wedding Cake,” 2014 cyanotype by Beverly Buys, is part of “Evocations From the Arkansas Delta, 2011-2021,” on display Monday-April 23 in the Focus Gallery, Windgate Center for Art + Design, at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)

"Evocations From the Arkansas Delta, 2011-2021," cyanotype photography by Beverly Buys, is on display Monday-April 23 in the Focus Gallery, Windgate Center for Art + Design, University of Arkansas at Little Rock, 2801 S. University Ave., Little Rock. Gallery hours are 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Admission is free. Email jklivaudais@ualr.edu or visit ualr.edu/art.

Vocal quartet

The Atlantic City Boys — E. Michael Evans, Dustin Fisher, Jeremy James and Sammy Pawlak — perform rock 'n' roll hits of the '50s and '60s, 7 p.m. Monday at the Events Center at Fairview Park, 2740 Mt. Holly Road, Camden. Tickets are $20, free for Ouachita County Community Concerts members. Call (870) 807-6915 or visit explorecamden.com.

'Mirror, Mirror'

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas will stream "Mirror, Mirror on the Wall — A Virtual Fractured Fairy Tale" by Brian D. Taylor at 7 p.m. April 1-4. Various fairy-tale characters communicate, as they might on Facetime, through their mirrors. Tickets are $10, $7 for center members. Ticket buyers will receive a video link and viewing instructions before showtime. Call (870) 536-3375 or visit asc701.org. Sponsor is Relyance Bank.

'Lion King Jr.'

Jonesboro's Foundation of Arts is holding a "Hakuna Matata" fundraiser, 5-7:30 p.m. April 1 at The Glass Factory, 313 W. Huntington Ave., Jonesboro, in conjunction with its production of "The Lion King Jr." The evening will feature appetizers, drinks, live music, a preview performance by the "Lion King" cast and a silent auction. Tickets are $35. Call (870) 935-2726 or visit foajonesboro.org.

The show (music and lyrics by Elton John and Tim Rice, additional music and lyrics by Will Van Dyke, Lebo M, Mark Mancina and Jay Rifkin, book by Roger Allers and Irene Mecchi, based on the Broadway production directed by Julie Taymor) will be onstage, 6 p.m. April 9-10 and 2 p.m. April 11 at the Forum Theater, 115 E. Monroe Ave., Jonesboro. Doors open 30 minutes pre-show. Tickets are $15 and $13, $13 and $11 for children, senior citizens, military and Arkansas State University students. The April 11 matinee will be "Pay What You Can" and socially distanced. Call (870) 935-2726 or visit foajonesboro.org.

'Tequila Talking' tour

Comedian Alex Reymundo brings his "It's the Tequila Talking Tour" to Fort Smith, 8 p.m. April 9 at TempleLive, 200 N. 11th St. Tickets are $20 plus fees and taxes, $5 more day of show, which is labeled for mature audiences (anyone under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian). Covid-19 protocols will be in place, including temperature checks upon entry, restroom limits, walkway management, social distancing and mask-wearing. Visit ticketmaster.com or templelive.com; call (479) 222-6186.

Youth Poetry Day

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson has proclaimed April 10 as Arkansas Youth Poetry Day, with a virtual celebration at noon on the Facebook page for the Wednesday Night Poetry Reading Series. Poet and author Kai Coggin, winner of the 2021 Governor's Arts Award in Education, will host. Arkansas poets age 18 and younger can submit video-recorded original poems (via .mp4 or .mov files) to be shared on the Youth Poetry Day Virtual Open Mic. State your name, age, school and title of the poem on the video, which should be, maximum, 2-3 minutes long. Send them by April 7 to Coggin via email at kaicoggin@gmail.com, or via Dropbox or Google drive.

'Phantom' couple

Actors Eryn LeCroy and John Riddle, who have performed as Christine Daae and Raoul in “The Phantom of the Opera” on Broadway, are bringing “A Natural State of Mind — From New York to Arkansas,” an evening of show tunes, April 17 to Fayetteville’s Walton Arts Center. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)

Actors Eryn LeCroy and John Riddle, who most recently, pre-pandemic, performed as Christine Daae and Raoul in "The Phantom of the Opera" on Broadway, are bringing "A Natural State of Mind — From New York to Arkansas," an evening of show tunes, with pianist Eric Frei, plus behind-the-scenes stories, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. April 17 to Fayetteville's Walton Arts Center, 495 W. Dickson St. It's part of the center's Procter & Gamble Ghost Light Programming. Covid-19 protocols, including social distancing and mask requirements, will be in place. Tickets are $19-25 plus fees. Call (479) 443-5600 or visit waltonartscenter.org.

Riddle's credits also include originating the roles of Hans in Disney's "Frozen" and Young Anton in "The Visit on Broadway." LeCroy is set to join the company of the Broadway revival of "1776," playing both Martha Jefferson and Georgia delegate Dr. Lyman Hall. Frei is a musical director and vocal coach from Oklahoma City.

Summer music

Opera in the Ozarks, the opera training program and summer music festival in Eureka Springs, is offering a new virtual summer music academy, the Instrumental Academy at Inspiration Point, June 1-19, geared toward high school players considering college degrees in music performance or education.

The academy's inaugural year will be virtual. The faculty will consist of young professional musicians who are members of the Opera in the Ozarks orchestra. See application requirements and apply through April 15 at opera.org/instrumental-academy. Accepted students will receive notification by email by May 1. Call (479) 253-8595 or visit opera.org.

Students will meet for two online sessions daily, Tuesday through Friday, for private instruction, including All-State audition preparation and master classes; chamber music rehearsals; instruction in musicianship skills, theory and history (similar to what students will encounter as college freshmen); and an introduction to opera, focusing on Jules Massenet's "Cendrillon" ("Cinderella"), which the opera company will be performing as part of its summer repertory season, July 2-23.

The season, at Inspiration Point, 16311 U.S. 62 West in Eureka Springs, also includes Gaetano Donizetti's "Lucia di Lammermoor" and an abridged "family" version of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's "The Magic Flute."