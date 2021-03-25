Eruption delays U.S., Guatemala meeting

MEXICO CITY -- A planned meeting between U.S. and Guatemalan officials Wednesday was postponed because a volcano's eruption prevented the American delegation from flying in.

The talks with Guatemalan officials and civic groups had been expected to focus on the surge of migrants reaching the U.S. border.

Ash falling from the Pacaya volcano near Guatemala City has forced the closure of the international airport, and the U.S. Embassy said the talks had to be postponed because of flight cancellations.

The U.S. delegation had been scheduled to include Juan Gonzalez, the National Security Council's senior director for the Western Hemisphere, and Ricardo Zuniga, the newly named special envoy for the Northern Triangle nations -- Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador.

The three countries have been the largest source of migrants arriving at the U.S. southern border in recent years. Migrants continue to stream out of the three, which are plagued by endemic corruption and violence and more recently devastated by two major hurricanes in November and the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Arrests made ahead of Belarus protests

KYIV, Ukraine -- Authorities intensified their crackdown on dissent in Belarus ahead of planned protests against the nation's authoritarian president and detained dozens of people Wednesday, according to human-rights activists.

The opposition is planning demonstrations today to mark Freedom Day, the anniversary of the country's 1918 declaration of independence.

Protests have rattled Belarus since the summer, when official results from an August presidential election gave President Alexander Lukashenko a sixth term in office by a landslide. The opposition and some poll workers have said the election was rigged.

The president's top challenger, Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, urged Belarusians to open a new wave of anti-Lukashenko rallies starting today.

Authorities have banned any demonstrations. The chief of Belarus' security agency, which still goes by the Soviet-era name KGB, warned against "attempts to destabilize the situation in the country."

Police detained at least 42 people in 10 Belarusian cities Wednesday, according to the Viasna human-rights center.

Refugee shelters being rebuilt after fire

COX'S BAZAR, Bangladesh -- Authorities and volunteers from aid agencies in southern Bangladesh were rebuilding shelters Wednesday for thousands of Rohingya refugees who lost their dwellings to a fire that killed at least 15 people, including children, officials said

Thousands of refugees became homeless in Monday's fire that raced through Balukhali camp at Ukhiya in Cox's Bazar district, home to more than 1 million Rohingya refugees from neighboring Burma.

The International Organization for Migration said more than 10,000 families lost their homes. The fire also destroyed dozens of learning centers for children, clinics, markets and aid distribution centers.

On Wednesday, different aid agencies supplied construction materials such as bamboo, rope, polythene, and corrugated tin sheets for rebuilding the shelters, officials said.

But the devastation was widespread and it could take a while to rebuild what was destroyed.

In addition to razing the homes of 10,000 families, the fire destroyed the area's infrastructure, hospital, food centers, markets, schools and health clinics, according to Manuel Marques Pereira, the International Organization for Migration's deputy chief of mission in Bangladesh.

Also Wednesday, Bangladeshi Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan visited the camps to assess the situation.

Bus bombing in Kenya fatal to 4 riders

NAIROBI, Kenya -- A Kenyan official says four passengers were killed and dozens wounded when a bus hit an improvised bomb on a main road in the northern county of Mandera, near the border with Somalia.

The bus was heading to Mandera town when it ran over an improvised explosive device, Mandera Gov. Ali Roba confirmed Wednesday.

The force of the explosion ripped the roof off the bus, according to pictures taken at the scene posted on social media.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack, but suspicion has fallen on al-Shabab, Somalia's jihadi rebels who are allied with al-Qaida and who carry out many such attacks in Kenya.

Al-Shabab has vowed retribution on Kenya for its troop presence in Somalia since 2011. Kenyan soldiers are part of the nearly 20,000 African Union forces in Somalia to bolster the country's weak government against the al-Shabab insurgency.

