Exhibit includes 2 artists in region

Two southeast Arkansas artists are included in the 2021 Small Works on Paper exhibition that will open at 9 a.m. April 7 at South Arkansas Arts Center at El Dorado. The exhibition is free to the public, according to a news release.

The display includes 38 pieces and area artists include Kimiara L. Johnson of Pine Bluff and Crystal Jennings of Rison.

Small Works on Paper is an annual touring visual arts exhibition that showcases the work of Arkansas artists.

The exhibition will be on display in the Price Gallery through May 26. The gallery is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. No opening reception is planned. The gallery will follow safety protocols related to covid-19.

"We are excited to be able to recognize the wonderful and diverse talent of visual artists throughout Arkansas," said Stacy Hurst, secretary for the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism. "Small Works on Paper showcases artists from every corner of our state and gives art lovers the opportunity to discover emerging artists and experience one-of-a-kind artworks they may otherwise never see."

The Arkansas Arts Council, an agency of Arkansas Heritage, coordinates the exhibition and makes it available for loan to qualifying galleries around the state.

The 2021 Small Works on Paper exhibition will feature 26 artists from across Arkansas and will tour to up to 10 venues. Thirty-eight artworks will be on display during the yearlong tour. Most works will be available for sale.

The juried visual art exhibition showcases artwork no larger than 18-by-24 inches. Now in its 34th year, the exhibition spotlights Arkansas artists who are members of the Arkansas Artist Registry, an online gallery.

The 2021 Small Works on Paper entries were juried by Judy Ledgerwood, professional artist and recently retired professor in the arts in the department of Art Theory and Practice at Northwestern University in Evanston, Ill.

Ledgerwood reviewed about 200 submitted artworks. She also selected works to receive purchase awards, which are cash prizes equivalent to the value of the artworks. Purchase award pieces become part of the Small Works on Paper permanent collection.

"The 2021 Small Works on Paper will be an experience no Arkansan will want to miss. In 2020, Arkansas artists submitted an array of works that capture the emotions, hopes and fears of 2020," said Patrick Ralston, Arkansas Arts Council director. "Artists are a vital resource for Arkansas, and they are an important component of our state's vision, heritage, culture and economy."

The following artists were selected to participate in the exhibit:

Jennings of Rison; Johnson of Pine Bluff; Tony Baker of Little Rock; Win Bruhl of Little Rock; Ian Scott Campbell of Batesville; Gary Cawood of Little Rock; Susan Baker Chambers of Little Rock; Kinya Christian of Springdale; Taylor Dolan of Fayetteville; Laura Fanning of Little Rock; Terra Fondriest of St. Joe; Ike Garlington of Little Rock; Neal Harrington of Russellville; Tammy Harrington of Russellville; Diana Michelle Hausam of West Fork; Stephen Koch of Little Rock; Pat Langewis of Hot Springs Village; Sandra Marson of Jacksonville; Dennis McCann of Maumelle; Moises Menendez of Magnolia; Cindy Momchilov of Little Rock; Eloa Jane Pereira of Fayetteville; David Rackley of Russellville; Lynn Reinbolt of Searcy; Kendall Schulz of Bentonville; Gary Simmons of Hot Springs.

A list of the 2021 tour stops for Small Works on Paper is available at www.arkansasarts.org.