The Recruiting Guy

Get to know LB commitment Kaden Henley

by Richard Davenport | Today at 3:00 a.m.
Junior linebacker Kaden Henley (44) of Shiloh Christian will lead the Saints against Rivercrest in the Class 4A state championship game Saturday. (Special to the NWA Democrat-Gazette/David Beach)

Shiloh Christian linebacker Kaden Henley became Arkansas’ seventh commitment on March 10.

Henley, 6-2, 225 pounds, picked Arkansas over scholarship offers from Liberty, New Mexico, Air Force, Army, Middle Tennessee State and other programs.

He recorded 159 tackles, 4 sacks, 26 tackles for loss, 6 quarterback hurries, 4 interceptions, 2 pass breakups, 2 recovered fumbles, 2 forced fumbles and 2 blocked punts while helping Shiloh Christian win the Class 4A state title last season.

Nickname: Kade

School/City: Shiloh Christian, Springdale, Ark.

Height: 6-2

Weight: 225 pounds

Bench max: 285 pounds

Squat max: 500 pounds

Number of years playing football: 12

School or schools that intrigued me other than Arkansas: I liked all and appreciated all the opportunities that were presented to me

I liked Arkansas because: It is close to home and I felt comfortable with the coaching staff

I plan to major in: Kinesiology

The recruiting process is: Very frustrating at times, but everything works out

If I couldn't play football, I would want to star in: Major league fishing

I'm happiest when I: Am on the football field or fishing

My mom is always on me to do: Study for the ACT

Favorite video game: NCAA Football 14

Favorite NFL player: Brian Bosworth

Favorite music: George Strait

Must watch TV show: The Office

How would you spend $1 million: Buy a F150 and pre-order MLB The Show and then put the rest of it in the stock market

What superpower would you choose if given the option: When you saw something you would be able to do it. For example, if I saw Hulk smash something then I would be able to smash something

My two pet peeves are: People breathing really loud and people who think they are better than everyone else

Favorite uniform color/combo: Red/Red/White

Team entrance song, if you could pick: Swag surfin’

Who would you want to be stranded with on a deserted island: Bear Grylls

Favorite animal and why: Dog, because they’re a man’s best friend

My hidden talent is: I’m a great chicken cook

Your favorite fast food chain and why: Can never go wrong with Whataburger

I will never ever eat: Fondue

Favorite junk food: Ice cream and it’s not close

Strangest thing I’ve ever eaten: Rocky Mountain oysters

My dream date is: Addison Rae

Hobbies: Fishing and Olympic lifting

The one thing I could not live without is: My relationship with God and Jesus

Role model and why: My dad. If i could grow up to be like him, I would be pretty happy

Three words to describe me: Hard-working, stubborn, kind

People would be surprised that I: Get car sick

