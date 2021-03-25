Golden Lions linebacker aiming 'to be great' as former coach said

Recruited out of Mississippi Valley State's backyard, linebacker Isaac Peppers arrived at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff with the goal of reaching a standard then-Coach Cedric Thomas set.

"I'm still trying to reach it," Peppers said.

Asked what the standard is, he responded: "To be great."

How is that measured?

"Being better than great," Peppers said. "Being one with the defensive unit and my coaches and teammates. This game is bigger than me. It's about being great in the classroom."

The 6-foot, 205-pound junior biology major from Greenville, Miss. -- a 43-mile drive west of the Mississippi Valley campus -- took a step toward greatness this past Saturday at Grambling State. Peppers totaled 10 tackles and forced two fumbles, one of them coming on one of his two sacks, in a 48-21 win, the Golden Lions' first over the Tigers since 2013.

Peppers' performance earned him the honor of Southwestern Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Week while quarterback Skyler Perry was named FCS STATS National Offensive Player of the Week and shared the conference offensive honor with Alabama State running back Ezra Gray.

"It's a great feeling, a great blessing," Peppers said. "I give praise to my teammates, my coaches and the man above. It's always a blessing to have some recognition."

The sacks were Peppers' first of the season, coming off an eight-tackle game at Southern University two weeks earlier. Against Grambling State, he came within a tackle of tying a career high he set against Southern on Sept. 28, 2019. He finished that season with 3.5 sacks, 6.5 tackles for losses, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries, and 51 tackles while playing all 11 games.

Peppers played in nine games as a true freshman and had seven tackles.

UAPB (2-0 overall and SWAC) has been the benefactor of seven turnovers this season, including three against Grambling State. Four of the turnovers have come by way of interceptions.

"Every time we step on the field, we want to create turnovers so the offense can capitalize on the field," Peppers said.

Defensive coordinator Jonathan Bradley said he often preaches the importance of creating turnovers and holding on to opportunities. It's allowed the Lions to go off to their best start since 2000.

Bradley also enjoys a good relationship with Peppers on and off the field.

"Great kid, student of the game, also an excellent student in the classroom," Bradley said. "He's someone who loves to go out and compete. I really enjoy talking to him. He's someone who I can talk life with. He's an old soul."

The Lions are tied with Prairie View A&M (2-0 conference and SWAC) for first place in the SWAC Western Division. Their next opponent, Alabama State (2-1, 2-1) emerged to the top of the East following Gray's career-high 193 yards and three touchdowns in a 35-28 win over nationally-ranked Jackson State.

Redshirt freshman quarterback Ryan Nettles earned SWAC Newcomer of the Week accolades after completing 27 of 42 passes for 257 yards and two touchdowns.

"They have a great running back," Bradley said. "They can score from anywhere on the field. We're up for the challenge. We know it's a great team coming in here. We've got to be prepared to play."

Bradley's unit is focused on correcting any mistakes it has made the past two games and playing assignment football.

"It's about doing your 1-11th, making the plays you're supposed to make, and everything else will take care of itself," he said.

Golden Lions football

What: SWAC game vs. Alabama State

When: 7 p.m. Saturday

Where: Simmons Bank Field

Audio: KPBA-FM 99.3 The Beat; uapblionsroar.com and UAPB athletics app

Video: ESPN3.com/ESPN app

Last meeting: Alabama State won 41-21 in Montgomery on Oct. 1, 2016