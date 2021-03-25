Police: Jonesboro couple killed in murder-suicide

Jonesboro police are investigating the death of a couple whose bodies were found Wednesday night as a murder-suicide, authorities said.

At approximately 7 p.m., a person flagged down an officer near Turtle Creek Road and told them he went to check on his mother and father-in-law and found them both dead inside their home from apparent gunshot wounds, according to a statement posted Thursday on Facebook by Jonesboro police.

Police said the case is being investigated as a murder-suicide. No other suspects were being sought Thursday, according to authorities.